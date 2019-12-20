‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Steffy Spills All & Zoe Loses Control

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 23 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will spill the beans, while it seems as if Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is quickly losing control.

Monday, December 23 — Steffy Tells All

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will lash out at Steffy for rehiring Zoe. Brooke cannot believe that Steffy reinstated Zoe after everything that she did to hurt their family. But Steffy will shock her stepmother when she reveals the real reason that she brought Zoe back. Steffy will then inform Brooke that she and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) are working with Zoe to spy on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

Thomas will be feeling rather smug with himself, per Highlight Hollywood. He feels that his plans are falling into place and will call a meeting at Forrester Creations. He will thank everyone for supporting him during his troubled time. Of course, he will also promise to do better in the future.

Tuesday, December 24 — Brooke Confronts Liam

Brooke will then turn to Liam. She cannot believe that he did not consult her about planting Zoe at Forrester Creations. It seems as if she wanted to be included in his and Steffy’s scheme from the start.

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will humble herself and ask Thomas to be the designer on her Hope For The Future fashion line. After having exhausted all her options, she will need to ask him to help her win the fashion show competition.

Wednesday, December 25 — Repeat Episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

Thursday, December 26 — Thomas Strikes A Deal With Hope

Thomas will ask Hope to look after Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) as he goes out for the evening. It seems as if the designer has plans with Zoe and wants some privacy with the model. Hope remains unsure if he’s really serious about Zoe or if he’s just taking her for a fool.

The soap opera spoilers state that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will be excited to go head-to-head with Thomas. As the designers for Intimates and Hope For The Future respectively, she finds it thrilling to be competing against a designer she’s always admired.

Friday, December 27 — Zoe Loses Herself

Zoe will lose all inhibitions in the heat of the moment with Thomas. It seems as if she may forget that she’s actually there to spy on the designer.

Hope will tell Liam that Thomas went on a date with Zoe. Liam will be concerned that Zoe may lose her perspective while out with him.