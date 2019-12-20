Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Is Convinced He Has Everyone Fooled

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 23 tease that Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) sick fantasy still lives on. In fact, the designer is certain that he is making great strides in winning over Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), per She Knows Soaps.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Thomas will congratulate himself for his out-of-the-box thinking. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) was shocked when Thomas revealed his plan to play hard-to-get. Although Vinny tried to encourage Thomas to let go of his dream to be with Hope, Thomas came up with yet another scheme to be with the blonde. He wanted to make her jealous by using Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes).

Thomas then set up a romantic table for two in his office and invited Zoe over. However, when Hope walked in, she assumed that the dinner was for her. Thomas tried to convince Hope that he was no longer obsessed with her and wanted to move forward with Zoe.

The designer is convinced that he has everyone fooled. After Hope interrogated him about his relationship with Zoe, Thomas feels that Hope is at least considering the possibility that he could be in love with someone else.

As an added bonus, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gave Zoe her job back. Zoe apologized to her, Hope, Eric Forrester (John McCook), and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) for her role in keeping Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity a secret. Steffy decided to forgive her because she wasn’t directly involved in the kidnapping.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Thomas will also be feeling smug because Hope will offer him the job as lead designer on the Hope For The Future line. Hope previously denied him the opportunity to work with her because she didn’t feel safe with him. But now that Thomas claims that he is with Zoe, Hope feels that he isn’t a threat anymore.

Before Hope made her final decision to ask Thomas to work on her line, she first consulted with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). He was skeptical if Thomas had changed but agreed to let Hope work with Thomas. He knew that she was struggling to find someone to help her win the fashion show competition.

Loading...

Of course, Liam also feels safer knowing that Zoe is back at Forrester Creations. He and Steffy convinced the model to spy on Thomas on their behalf. While Thomas may think that everything is going his way, Liam and Steffy may have the upper hand this time.