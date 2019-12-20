Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Who Attacked Comedian Making Jokes About Her Looks, Now Mocks Joe Biden’s Stutter

Sarah Huckabee Sanders appears to have done an about-face on the topic of publicly mocking others.

The former White House press secretary famously shot back at Michelle Wolf after the comedian made reference to her looks at the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, but Sanders has now decided to try out some insult comedy of her own in mocking Joe Biden’s stutter.

Sanders took to Twitter during Thursday’s presidential debate to mock Biden’s story about helping a child who suffered from a stuttering problem.

“I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about,” Sanders wrote in a now-deleted tweet during the presidential debate, after an answer in which Biden stuttered as he recalled the words of a child who had difficulty in speaking.

Biden shot back on Twitter, quoting Sanders’ tweet before it had been deleted.

“I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter,” Biden wrote. “And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up.”

Biden has been an advocate for those who stutter, publicly calling for people to stop mocking those who stutter and even being honored by the American Institute for Stuttering for his work.

Sanders’ tweet sparked an immediate backlash, especially among those who recalled her own response to Wolf’s mentioning of her physical appearance in her 2018 stand-up set. Wolf excoriated Sanders for the lies she told to the press, then worked in a comparison to the press secretary’s eye makeup.

“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful,” Wolf said. “Like, she burns facts, and then she uses the ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Like, maybe she’s born with it; maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”

The joke drew a very angry response from many — though the joke was also defended by others who pointed out that Wolf was complimenting Sanders’ looks and calling her out for lying. Sanders herself responded, saying that Wolf needed more “happiness” in her life.

“That evening says a whole lot more about her than it does about me,” Sanders said, via Real Clear Politics. “I’m very proud of the fact that I work in this administration for this president… And I hope she can find some of the same happiness that we all have, she may need a little more of that in her life because the rest of us are doing great.”

In the angry response to Sanders’ tweet mocking Biden’s stutter, many pointed out the outrage from the right over Wolf’s mention of Sanders in her stand-up act.

thinking about all the reporters that rushed over to console sarah huckabee sanders after the mean comedian mentioned that she… wears eyeshadow — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) December 20, 2019

remember when there was a whole news cycle about how a comedian should've been nicer to sarah huckabee sanders? pic.twitter.com/oLR5CZUapc — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) December 20, 2019

The criticism seems to have reached Sanders. She deleted the tweet and posted an apology, saying she did not know Biden had a stutter and said it was “commendable” that he overcame it.