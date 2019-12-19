Nancy Pelosi Shoots Off A Stern ‘Mom’ Look As Celebration Erupts After Impeachment & Twitter Goes Wild Over It

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi addressed Congress after the two articles of impeachment were approved late Wednesday night, and one particular moment has garnered a lot of attention across social media. At one point, some members of Congress started cheering or clapping when she noted the articles being approved. The second that started, Pelosi gave a look and made a gesture that made it clear that she would not tolerate any celebrations in the midst of this serious, somber situation.

The moment that is drawing so much side attention came on Wednesday night right after Pelosi announced that the first article of impeachment was adopted.

As soon as Pelosi heard some buzz coming from one side of the room, seemingly some clapping, she looked over, glared, and made a hand motion indicating that those involved needed to knock it off. This prompted a bigger, but brief, reaction throughout the chamber as people seemingly got the message that the speaker was intent on conveying.

This moment quickly went viral across Twitter. As many people pointed out, Pelosi is a mother of five children and has quite a few grandchildren. Given that, she knows how to give a look that immediately puts people on notice to shape up and stop whatever inappropriate thing they were in the midst of doing.

“I saw the look that Nancy Pelosi gave to the Dems and without context, I quickly shut my mouth, cleaned my room, and am now washing the car. And I don’t own a car,” noted one person on Twitter.

“Pelosi, originally of Baltimore, has five kids. I am one of five myself. And she just sent me all the way back with that ‘zip it’ look. Whewww. I’m 34 and I said ‘oop.’ The eyes mean ‘knock it off’ and the subtle sweep of the card in her hand from right to left means, ‘Yeah I’m talking to y’all,'” detailed another Twitter user.

I want the kind of power that Nancy Pelosi had when she silenced her entire caucus with one firm Mom look. — Emily DiSalvo (@EmilyADiSalvo) December 19, 2019

“Pelosi just gave that mom look like we ALL about to get whooped for acting up in public,” quipped someone else.

By the looks of things, this one brief look and gesture was quite successful in Pelosi getting her point across. Her caucus seemingly pulled back and remained serious and fairly quiet as the speaker continued talking at the podium.

A gif of that Pelosi moment was quickly made by someone and has been shared quite a few times on social media already. Of course, there is a lot more yet to come with this impeachment situation and much of the discussion has been, and likely will continue to be, rather contentious.

For this brief moment Wednesday night, however, some people were seemingly able to chuckle just a bit when the speaker doled out that stern “mom” look that quickly got everybody to check themselves and shape up.