WWE News: Hall Of Famer Says He’s Open To Return For Dream Match At ‘WrestleMania 36’

When WWE Hall of Famer Sting officially retired from pro wrestling in 2016, that effectively put an end to the possibility of a “dream match” pitting him against The Undertaker. However, the legendary grappler recently admitted in an interview that he might consider returning to the ring for that long-awaited encounter with “The Deadman” at WrestleMania 36, despite its apparent unlikelihood.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso, Sting was asked about whether it’s still possible for him to make an in-ring return at WrestleMania 36, which is scheduled to take place on April 5, 2020, at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Although it’s been four years since he had last competed in the squared circle, the onetime “Icon” of World Championship Wrestling (WCW) said that he wouldn’t mind coming back — but only if he’s booked against The Undertaker.

“If there was a ‘Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call,” Sting revealed. “I could get in condition and I could pull it off.”

Despite his desire to fulfill the wishes of wrestling fans and go head-to-head against The Undertaker at WWE’s biggest pay-per-view of the year, the 60-year-old legend also admitted that he doesn’t believe the company has such plans for next year’s WrestleMania.

“I think my career is done. I still think about the ‘Taker situation every year, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Commenting on the unlikelihood of Sting vs. Undertaker ever taking place, Barrasso wrote that WWE has started shying away from matches featuring two legendary wrestlers in the ring against each other, instead choosing to pit these talents of yesteryear against younger performers. He cited Undertaker’s match against Bill Goldberg at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view in June — a contest that was harshly criticized for the numerous botches committed by both wrestlers — as an example of why the company has made such changes to its booking philosophy.

Sting’s current interest in facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 does not mark the first time since his retirement that he stated a desire to make the dream match happen. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former WCW World Champion said in a December 2017 interview that he does want to make a one-off comeback and “have that Undertaker match.” Sting would later make similar comments in March of this year, though as 411 Mania wrote, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer expressed doubts that the iconic wrestler would get medical clearance from WWE’s doctors, even if he were to undergo neck surgery for the injury that forced him into retirement.