‘The Young And The Restless’ 12 Days Of Christmas: Abbott Family Actors Reveal Something Sweet

The Young and the Restless is bringing viewers a wonderful holiday treat with its 12 Days of Christmas countdown. On Day 5, the Abbott family actors gathered in the decorated Abbott mansion living room set and answered a fan question.

Melissa Ordway (Abby), Marla Adams (Dina), Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland) sat on the couch, and in the background a beautifully decorated tree, poinsettias, and garland on the stairs were visible. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Theo (Tyler Johnson) were missing from the family affair. The group dressed in hot pink and black, complementing each other’s outfits, and in the middle, Peter held the now-familiar white and red striped gift box with the red bow on top. He opened it, took out a white slip of paper, and read it.

“What holiday dessert describes you and why?”

Ashley Abbott actress Eileen Davidson, who appeared to be back for the holiday, answered quickly with a cherry tart. Her reply elicited some hearty laughter from her co-stars. However, when asked to explain why she decided to leave that up to viewers’ imaginations. Then, Beth answered and said she’s a lovely holiday meringue because she’s fluffy, white, and sweet, which also left everybody smiling.

After that, Peter joked that he likes fruit cake, and he’s not sure what that means. Melissa said that she’s a warm chocolate chip cookie with some salt sprinkled on it for salty and sweet, which everybody agreed with. Finally, Marla admitted that she’s a hot chocolate brownie with whipped cream, which everybody thought sounded tasty. After that, the Abbott family actors wished everybody a merry Christmas and happy holidays.

Nearly 4,000 people viewed the video in the first hour, and hundreds hit the “like” button to express their appreciation for the festive countdown. In the caption, the show did not ask fans to chime in with their answers to the questions. However, plenty of viewers decided to comment, and they left some sweet words for the actors.

“Best dessert in Genoa city is without a doubt Abby Newman,” replied actor Jason Canela, who portrayed Arturo Rosales, Abby’s fiance who dumped her for Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). The actor also included three flame emoji, which made Abby seem more like a crème brûlée instead of a salted chocolate chip cookie.

“Awww… same to all of you! The Abbot’s and the Newmans always make all of us feel like part of their family! So, who has the best Christmas party that I can crash?” a happy viewer replied.

“Abbott family is THE BEST FAMILY!!!!!!” another fan gushed.

“Wishing you all a merry Christmas and a happy new year,” replied a third viewer.