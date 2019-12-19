‘Vikings’ Season 6: Bjorn Becomes The Puppet King Of All Norway

Olaf the Stout has the very same idea as King Harald Finehair in the latest episode of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4, titled “All the Prisoners,” of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

As Forbes notes, King Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) planned to free King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) from Olaf the Stout (Steven Berkoff) in last week’s episode of Vikings. However, things did not go according to plan. Bjorn had not anticipated the fact that the two Vikings — who were reporting to him regarding Harald’s health — were also telling Olaf his plans. As a result, Bjorn was unable to rescue Harald.

In this week’s episode of Vikings, Olaf has a proposition for King Bjorn: rule all of Norway. This plan, while originally devised by Harald, sees Bjorn ruling over the entire country in an effort to stop all of the warring factions.

Harald, who was clearly not pleased that Bjorn was offered the position he desperately wanted, bowed to Olaf and agreed to let Bjorn rule. However, it appears that Harald might be strategically biding his time, waiting until he is strong enough to defeat Bjorn and take over the coveted position.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bjorn has been struggling with his new role as the ruler of Kattegat. In fact, Bjorn even found it difficult to make a decision on whether or not he would help King Harald escape his captivity.

Loading...

As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how Bjorn copes now that he has been placed into an even higher position of power. However, given Olaf’s influence in the situation, it is possible that he will really be the one in charge. Despite Olaf saying that he will relinquish all of his powers should the plan work — which would result in Norway becoming a peaceful country — it appears that the ongoing power struggle will likely continue.

While the Vikings may be planning to quell their warring ways, an attack is being planned on Scandinavia in Rus — where Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) has befriended Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky). Even with Olaf’s plan, war is still on the horizon — regardless of what terms Bjorn, Olaf, and Harald come to regarding ownership of Norway. However, having the various kings band together against Ivar and Oleg may finally unite everyone under one ruler as they fight the foreign opposition.

Season 6 of Vikings will take a one-week hiatus before returning to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 1, at 10 p.m.