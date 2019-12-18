Hillary Clinton Says Impeachment Is The ‘Only Remedy’ To Stop Donald Trump

Ahead of the full House of Representatives vote on impeachment, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took to Twitter Wednesday to reveal her thoughts on the impeachment probe into Donald Trump, Breitbart reports.

“One of our most precious rights as Americans is the right to determine who our leaders are. The president abused his powers to cheat in the next election and rob us of that right,” Clinton said, adding that he “obstructed Congress” to cover up his alleged abuses of power.

“Impeachment is the only remedy,” she concluded the tweet.

Following the announcement of two formal articles of impeachment against Trump, the former Secretary of State took to Twitter to claim that the president is “waging war” against the United States’ democracy.

“We must defend our democracy, and the painful truth is that the occupant of the Oval Office is waging war against it,” she tweeted last week, linking to a video of Democrats announcing the two articles of impeachment.

Clinton has previously shared her thoughts on the impeachment probe. Per Axios, she recently commented on the witness testimony that was conducted as part of the inquiry.

“The question is not whether Trump has committed impeachable crimes. He has. The question is whether Republicans in Congress will affirm that an American president is not above the law,” the former secretary said.

Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS): "If my Democratic colleagues were honest, they would tell us the only thing Pres. Trump is guilty of is not being Hillary Clinton. The only party guilty of obstruction and abuse of power…is the party on the other side of this aisle." pic.twitter.com/ndJ50wUSHW — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 18, 2019

The impeachment debate began Wednesday and will conclude in the evening with the full House vote. The Guardian reports that Trump’s impeachment is all but certain. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly opened the debate by suggesting that Democrats have “no choice” but to impeach the president.

Ahead of the vote, the White House took aim at Clinton and suggested a new theory — Clinton lost the 2016 election on purpose with the help of Russia to ensure the impeachment of Trump. The theory was revealed Wednesday on Twitter by White House correspondent Brian Karem, who noted that the idea did not originate from the satirical news site The Onion.

The comment is another in a long line of controversial theories pushed by Trump and his campaign. Throughout his presidency, the president has frequently suggested that the “deep state” is out to get him. In addition, he and his allies — including his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani — have pushed the theory that it was not Russia that interfered in the 2016 presidential election to benefit Clinton’s campaign. They have put forth the idea that it was Ukraine meddling in the election instead. According to former National Security Council Russia expert Fiona Hill, this theory is disinformation that was created by Russian intelligence services to undermine American politics.