‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Guidice Takes Public Swipe At Joe Giudice After Divorce Announcement

Teresa and Joe Giudice made their long-term separation official on Tuesday after the reality stars revealed that they were getting a divorce and ending their marriage of 20 years. Right away, it seemed as though the split wouldn’t be on the best terms after Teresa took a swipe at Joe shortly after the news spread across the internet.

As Hollywood Life reports, Joe took to Instagram to post a video showing him doing some Christmas shopping for his four girls — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. The video, which came as the news of the couple’s split hit media outlets, showed him at an outdoor mall with a handful of Fendi shopping bags.

“It’s been a while since I baught [sic] my angels a Christmas gift,” he captioned the post.

Teresa apparently felt slighted by the upload and she commented on the video shortly after it was posted.

“What about Mommy for helping… Your [sic] welcome Daddy,” she wrote.

Joe didn’t respond to the critical comment, but a short while later on Wednesday he posted a black and white image of a mountain with the words “Every next level of your life will demand a different you” imposed across it.

Perhaps to further illustrate that he is unfazed by the coming divorce challenges, he later posted a video of himself pumping iron at the gym.

Teresa, meanwhile, posted a picture of herself posing in a black off-the-shoulder shirt to promote a local skincare spa.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the news of the split shocked some fans because Joe had recently posted a flirty comment on Teresa’s social media, but others had expected the news to come for a long time. The couple has been living apart for years after Teresa and then Joe served their sentences behind bars for multiple fraud indictments. After being released, Joe was sent to an immigration facility to await his appeal for an order that would see him deported to his native Italy.

Joe later chose to go to Italy and fight the deportation decision from there, putting further distance between him and his family. While Teresa and the four girls visited Joe overseas, the reality star has been reticent to confirm whether or not she would travel to see him again anytime soon.

Apparently, Teresa has been enjoying her new single life.

“Teresa and Joe have been living separate lives. This decision is not something that came overnight and they’ve both known this split was happening for a while,” a source said.