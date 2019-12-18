Reese Witherspoon Shares Stunning Photo Of Christmas Tree To Instagram: ‘I Love This Time Of Year’

Reese Witherspoon shared a stunning photo of her search for the perfect Christmas tree to Instagram, letting her followers in on the outing where she joyfully looked for the ideal foliage to decorate her home.

The mother of three said “I love this time of year” in the sweet photo’s caption and also posed a question to her followers, asking them to post in the comments section of the image their favorite holiday traditions.

Reese will celebrate the holidays with her immediate family which includes daughter Ava and son Deacon Phillippe as well as son Tennessee James Toth and husband Jim Toth.

The Oscar-winning actress donned a festive getup for the trip to what appears to be a Christmas tree farm, that ended with the perfect holiday decoration which will be used as both the symbol and centerpiece of her Christmas festivities.

Reese sported black pants, ankle-height boots and a black jacket for her outing, spicing up her outfit with a matching sweater, gloves and hat combination.

The adorable cable knit garment was cream-colored with accents of red, which depicted polka dots and snowflakes as its main design. It also featured a grey stripe across the chest which matched the accent on the hat as well. The top of the headwear featured an oversized pom to finish off her look.

The actress and producer tagged Draper James in the photo, which is a clothing line created by Reese and named after her grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon. If an Instagram user clicks on the link it takes them to a site where they can purchase the aforementioned Fair Isle sweater and hat combination.

The tree towers over Reese, who stands just 5 feet, 1 inch tall in height, by a good two feet. In fact, as she stands alongside the symbol of the Christmas season, she cannot even reach the top of the tree! She is seen stretching upwards in the photo to touch the highest branch she can reach.

Reese’s 20 million Instagram followers reacted warmly to her post, sharing their sentiments in the comments section of the photo which already has over 299,000 likes and counting.

“So sweet! I gotta pick my tree out still. Making my home smell like pine is definitely a favorite holiday tradition for me,” said one fan on Instagram of the holiday tradition they create with their own family.

“So funny – that’s exactly what I was wearing when we picked out our Christmas tree!” quipped another fan who added both a rolling eye and laughing emoji at the end of their post.

“You are more beautiful than that tree & that tree is pretty nice!” said another follower of the actress, followed by a fire emoji.

The actress also shared a sweet holiday photo of her adorable dog Pepper wearing a Christmas-themed sweater on the social media site as well, to the delight of her followers who subsequently liked the post over 142,000 times.