President Trump Asks Americans To ‘Say A Prayer’ For Him As He Faces Impeachment

Donald Trump asked Americans to “say a prayer” for him as he is poised to become the third president to be impeached.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives will likely vote on articles of impeachment against the 45th president. As Democrats lead the House of Representatives with 233 votes to the Republicans’ 197, and since a simple majority vote is all that’s required for a president to be impeached, Trump is facing almost certain impeachment.

And in an early morning tweet on Wednesday, Trump lashed out at the process and called on the spiritual support of Americans.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!,” he tweeted.

At least one follower took him up on the call for prayers. Catholic priest Frank Pavone, for example, promised Trump that he (Pavone) is indeed praying for him, and extended the call to his own following (he has about 134,000 followers of his own).

“I am asking my entire following to pray for you! You are doing the work of God!,” the priest said in a tweet, which he then followed up with another, which Trump retweeted.

????President Trump just asked for prayers! ???? Let's storm heaven against the evil that surrounds him. I pray he will have the courage to continue to fight for the Lives of the unborn! "This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!" – Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/SYgJKUDYLA — Fr. Frank Pavone ???????? (@frfrankpavone) December 18, 2019

The priest’s tweet got a snarky response from another Twitter user, who is presumably not a fan of Donald Trump.

Indeed, Trump’s call for prayers is being met with mixed reactions all across Twitter. Some users are offering up their own prayers, and quoting Scripture in the process.

Psalms 138:7 – Though I walk in the midst of trouble, thou wilt revive me: thou shalt stretch forth thine hand against the wrath of mine enemies, and thy right hand shall save me. May God Bless DJT and his family… — Trump2020PainIsComing (@EJ_Atwood) December 18, 2019

Another user turned a Scripture verse right back at Trump.

Pray for #trump: Psalm 109:8 King James Version (KJV) "Let his days be few; and let another take his office."https://t.co/5eBRxNcFCD — Raphael J. (@rraphaelj) December 18, 2019

Another Twitter user obliquely compared Trump to Jesus Christ.

There was a man, who was persecuted by people who HATED him for daring to distrupt the status quo. They mocked him, spread lies about him & tried to trick him into violating laws until they had no choice but 2 convict him on fake charges…and we celebrate his birthday next week! — CrosbyWyatt500 (@MJ452020) December 18, 2019

Another Twitter user suggested that God is already in the midst of answering prayers — just not those of Trump and his supporters.

Believe it, girlfriend. Say a prayer? Seems to me that at least 65 million American voters are having their prayers answered. Trump did so many things wrong and it’s always been those under him taking the fall while Trump always seemed above the law. But not today. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 18, 2019

Another user wondered aloud why Trump would invoke God.

“Say a prayer”…says the most sinful, Godless president in history… #Trump #Impeachment — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 18, 2019

Another suggested that Trump’s call for prayers is a last-ditch effort at saving himself.

Wow, he must be really scared if he is suddenly in need of prayer. It’s a Hail Mary play. — Nicole (@Kosherart) December 18, 2019

Another took the time to write their own prayer for Trump, though he may not appreciate it.

Oh Lord,

Please deliver Trump

back to a golf course

As it's his Heaven

And him being POTUS

is his and our hell

Let's go back to electing the crime free

and not shady real estate guys

with questionable Universities

Who hide their taxes

Boy was that a mistake

Forever, our woe

Amen — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 18, 2019

Following his invocation of prayers, Trump has spent much of Wednesday morning tweeting furiously against the impeachment process and the Democrats behind it, mostly be retweeting posts from other Twitter users supportive of him.

His most recent tweets Wednesday morning, as of this writing, consisted of a two-part series in which he quoted Fox News’ Andy McCarthy, who said that, since the Senate is unlikely to remove Trump from office, the House shouldn’t impeach Trump in the first place.