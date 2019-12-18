President Trump Asks Americans To ‘Say A Prayer’ For Him As He Faces Impeachment

'This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!,' he tweeted.

onald Trump delivers remarks during a the White House Summit on Child Care
Mark Wilson / Getty Images
White House

Donald Trump asked Americans to “say a prayer” for him as he is poised to become the third president to be impeached.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives will likely vote on articles of impeachment against the 45th president. As Democrats lead the House of Representatives with 233 votes to the Republicans’ 197, and since a simple majority vote is all that’s required for a president to be impeached, Trump is facing almost certain impeachment.

And in an early morning tweet on Wednesday, Trump lashed out at the process and called on the spiritual support of Americans.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!,” he tweeted.

At least one follower took him up on the call for prayers. Catholic priest Frank Pavone, for example, promised Trump that he (Pavone) is indeed praying for him, and extended the call to his own following (he has about 134,000 followers of his own).

“I am asking my entire following to pray for you! You are doing the work of God!,” the priest said in a tweet, which he then followed up with another, which Trump retweeted.

The priest’s tweet got a snarky response from another Twitter user, who is presumably not a fan of Donald Trump.

Indeed, Trump’s call for prayers is being met with mixed reactions all across Twitter. Some users are offering up their own prayers, and quoting Scripture in the process.

Another user turned a Scripture verse right back at Trump.

Another Twitter user obliquely compared Trump to Jesus Christ.

Another Twitter user suggested that God is already in the midst of answering prayers — just not those of Trump and his supporters.

Another user wondered aloud why Trump would invoke God.

Another suggested that Trump’s call for prayers is a last-ditch effort at saving himself.

Another took the time to write their own prayer for Trump, though he may not appreciate it.

Following his invocation of prayers, Trump has spent much of Wednesday morning tweeting furiously against the impeachment process and the Democrats behind it, mostly be retweeting posts from other Twitter users supportive of him.

His most recent tweets Wednesday morning, as of this writing, consisted of a two-part series in which he quoted Fox News’ Andy McCarthy, who said that, since the Senate is unlikely to remove Trump from office, the House shouldn’t impeach Trump in the first place.