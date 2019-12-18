Janet Jackson Shows Off Her Incredible Bone Structure In Artistic Photoshoot

Janet Jackson has taken to Instagram to share a couple of artistic photos of herself. The “Let’s Wait AWhile” hitmaker attached two images within one post that haven’t been gone unnoticed.

In the first shot, Jackson was photographed from a fairly low angle. The icon appeared to be covered up in a dark-colored garment that was slightly hidden by dark lighting. The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” songstress sat up straight and displayed her side profile with a three-quarter turn away from the camera. Jackson lifted her head up and starred in the opposite direction. The star looked effortless while showing off her incredible bone structure and jawline. The bottom of her face was covered by a shadowing effect while the top half was glowing in the light. Jackson sported her light brown hair up in a huge bun which made the “All Nite (Don’t Stop)” chart-topper look very elegant and regal.

In the second photo, Jackson boasted her beauty again in another profile shot. This time, she posed completely to the side and appeared almost completely in a shadow, which made the image almost looked like a silhouette. The “Someone to Call My Lover” entertainer rocked the same hairstyle which gave the photo a beautiful aesthetic.

For her caption, Jackson thanked those who helped create the glammed-up look. She credited Preston for her makeup, Cassidy Blane for her hair, Cassandra Hawthorne for her styling, and Solaiman Fazel for the photography.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 55,500 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be a hit with her 3.9 million followers.

“OKAY QUEEN!!!!!!! YOU BETTER POST THIS MASTERPIECE!!!!!!!!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Omg! And your hair is ICONIC!!!” another shared, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“You are so beautiful Janet. I love you so much,” a third fan remarked.

“Omg! I’m lost for words, what a beauty!!!” a fourth follower commented.

Jackson has been keeping her audience up to date regularly on her Instagram account with lots of new images of herself.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared an extremely close-up image of herself with a full face of makeup. Jackson rocked a matte-colored lip, gold shimmery eye shadow, and black eyeliner. The “Miss You Much” legend told her followers what products she used to achieve the look and tagged her makeup artist who did an amazing job.

Unsurprisingly, her fans were in awe of her and helped the upload achieve more than 119,000 likes.