‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Hunts For Rolf, Jennifer Is Unsettled

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, December 18 reveal that there will be a lot of guilty parties walking around Salem in the mid-week episode, and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will go hunting for one of them.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will see Rafe set out to find Dr. Rolf (William Utay) as everyone now believes that he is the person responsible for pushing Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) off of the balcony and putting her into a year-long coma.

While fans know that it was actually Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), brainwashed to believe that she’s Princess Gina, who pushed Jen, it looks like Stefano DiMera has saved Gina and put the blame on Rolf, who hasn’t been seen since the big time jump last month.

Rafe will now look to find Rolf and arrest him for the crime. However, Rolf is a hard man to get a hold of, and often disappears for long periods of time, never being found unless he’s ready to show his face.

It seems that Rafe’s search could turn out to be a bust, but it likely won’t be too long before everyone finally figures out that Hope is Gina again.

Meanwhile, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will comfort Jennifer after she finds out that it was Rolf who pushed her from the balcony. She’ll be scared that he’ll come after her again. She’ll likely also be upset that she can’t remember what information she found on the flash drive that would warrant Rolf trying to kill her.

Elsewhere in Salem, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will confide in her old friend Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Marlena will tell Kate all about the struggles that she and her husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), are now going through due to Hope living in their house with them.

John invited Hope to stay — not knowing that she was Princess Gina — when she claimed her home had flooded. Gina had been using the opportunity to get close to John while Marlena was out of town for work. However, Marlena is ready to put a stop to it and has given John an ultimatum.

Kate will feel guilty about hearing Marlena’s issues because she knows that Stefano is alive in the form of Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), and that he is behind many of her problems.

In addition, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as John will tell Hope/Gina that she’ll have to leave the Penthouse, and she’ll be heartbroken over being cast out.