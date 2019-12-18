Nancy Pelosi Reacts To Donald Trump’s Scathing, Six-Page Anti-Impeachment Letter: ‘It’s Really Sick’

The Speaker made the remarks on the eve of the expected formal impeachment vote set to take place on the House floor on Wednesday.

As Democrats in the House of Representatives prepare to formally vote on whether or not to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to a blistering, six-page letter penned by the president which expressed, in no uncertain terms, his disdain for the entire impeachment process.

According to The Hill, Pelosi was questioned by reporters Tuesday on what she thought of Trump’s letter. While explaining that she hadn’t been provided a chance to read the entire letter, what she was able to read was apparently enough to form an opinion.

“I’ve seen the essence of it, though, and it’s really sick,” Pelosi responded.

On the eve of the impeachment vote, Trump’s letter to Pelosi and House Democrats included a demand that the House “immediately cease this impeachment fantasy,” before slamming Democrats on essentially every aspect of the impeachment process, including accusing them of tearing apart American voters.

The president went on to accuse Democrats of using impeachment as a political weapon for personal gain — the same charge Democrats have leveled against Trump over his dealings with Ukraine earlier this summer, when he asked the president of Ukraine to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, one of his top 2020 political opponents.

“You are the ones interfering in America’s election. You are the ones subverting America’s Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice,” Trump wrote. “You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain.”

Trump has refrained from directly engaging House Democrats through official channels since the impeachment inquiry was launched. His letter on Tuesday marked the first time he has officially spoken to House leadership about the matter.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Pelosi penned a letter of her own on Tuesday, following Trump’s correspondence. She directed her letter at her fellow lawmakers in the House in an attempt to make the argument that the 45th president deserves to be impeached based on their allegations of the acts he’s committed.

In the letter, Pelosi wrote that “the president abused his power for his own personal, political benefit and that he obstructed Congress as he demanded that he is above accountability, above the Constitution and above the American people.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, most of the Democrats in the House are expected to vote in favor of impeaching Trump on the two articles of impeachment that were drafted last week — one being abuse of power and the other, obstruction of Congress.

Should the impeachment vote pass, Trump will become only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.