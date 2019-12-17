Tulsi Gabbard Calls On Congress to Censure Donald Trump On Eve Of House Impeachment Vote

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard spoke to a crowd at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina on Tuesday and called on Congress to censure Donald Trump, ABC News reports.

“I’m taking this time for myself to be able to review everything that’s happened, all the information that’s been put forward,” she said. “And just all the factors that go into really trying to figure out what is the best action to take for our country. And for democracy. It’s not a simple or easy decision to make.”

Gabbard’s comments come just one day before the full House votes on impeachment. Although the Hawaii Representative remains undecided as to whether she supports the process, her call for censuring the president aligns her with other moderate Democrats, including Oregon Representative Kurt Schrader, who previously supported the proposal.

“I think it’s certainly appropriate and might be a little more bipartisan, who knows,” he said, per Breitbart.

Gabbard previously took issue with the impeachment probe into Trump and suggested there is a lack of transparency in the process. She indicated that the American people deserve to understand the facts driving the inquiry — echoing Republican complaints — and also expressed concern that the process would divide an already fractured country.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) on Dems' impeachment push: “It must be done transparently. I don't know what's going on in those closed doors, we as members of Congress don't have access to the info that is being shared and … [Americans] deserve to know exactly what the facts are” pic.twitter.com/6ESDhGEBzu — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 25, 2019

As the full House prepares for a vote, Trump released a scathing letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in which he denounced the probe and suggested that Democrats in the House supporting the process are violating their oath to the Constitution.

“You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’s Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice,” he wrote before accusing Democrats are causing “pain and suffering” to the country for their own “selfish, personal, political, and partisan gain.”

On the other side of the spectrum is Independent Justin Amash, who is frequently critical of Trump and the current direction of the Republican Party. Before the House voted on a resolution for the impeachment probe, the Michigan Representative took aim at his GOP colleagues that are defending Trump, suggesting that history will not be kind to them. The 39-year-old congressman also noted that members of Congress swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, implying that those supporting and defending Trump’s purported abuse of the presidency are violating this oath.

The two articles of impeachment against Trump accuse him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to his foreign policy behavior with Ukraine.