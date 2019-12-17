Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Had To Calm Her Down After Daughter Chicago Scribbled On Her New Table

Kim Kardashian admitted that her husband, Kanye West, had to comfort her after one of their children’s shenanigans.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently shared a funny “mom moment” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On the segment, Us Weekly reports that the reality star and the rapper’s youngest daughter, Chicago, decided to express her artistic vision on a piece of their furniture in their Calabasas home. Kardashian told DeGeneres that, one day, she found a table in the family’s home covered with writing. She said that Chicago had written on the table with a Sharpie, which angered the influencer at the time. She expressed that, not only was the table a luxury item, but that she had also gotten it custom made for the Wests’ home. Kardashian shared that she was upset at first, but West was able to help change her perspective.

“I was freaking out at first and then Kanye came home and was like, ‘It makes it even better, it’s art! We’re gonna keep this forever!’ I was like, ‘Uh, OK.’ I would’ve freaked out.”

She then said that, while she was upset and shocked at her daughter’s actions, she had to remind herself that it was a small issue. The E! star admitted that, when it comes to material items, she isn’t fazed by them getting ruined or being tampered with. She shared that, for her, certain items are “just stuff” and aren’t things that she currently prioritizes.

While West had to keep his wife calm through Chicago’s artistic venture, Kardashian said that she is lenient with her children expressing themselves, for the most part. The Skims founder said that, when it comes to her children’s rooms, she allows them to be themselves and organize their space as much as they would like. She also said she is more strict when it comes to the family’s shared rooms.

“Their rooms are really festive and wild and everyone has a theme, and so I let them go crazy in their rooms and the playroom,” Kardashian said. “So they respect it. They respect the space everywhere else.”

Kardashian and West have seemed to be on the same page when it comes to raising their four children- North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 1 and Psalm, 6 months. One of the couple’s biggest disagreements, though, was over North wearing makeup at a young age. Kardashian dished back in September that West “changed all the rules,” after he felt North’s makeup use was becoming excessive. The couple has since agreed to allow North to wear makeup once she is a teenager.