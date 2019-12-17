Kyle Richards Shares Hilarious Holiday Throwback Of Original ‘RHOBH’ Cast And Fans Say They Want Them Back

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star shares a photo of the Season 1 cast and fans say they miss them.

Kyle Richards posted a holiday throwback to Instagram. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a classic magazine photo of the original cast of the Bravo reality show she still stars in, and fans went wild as they reminisced about the OG lineup of ladies.

In the photo, Kyle hams it with RHOBH Season 1 co-stars Taylor Armstrong, Camille Grammer, and Adrienne Maloof. The four women are wearing gorgeous red and black gowns as they trim a Christmas tree.

In the pic, Taylor playfully pretends to push Camille as she stands on top of a pile of elegantly wrapped gifts to put the star on top of the tree. Unfortunately, the star has appeared to have fallen and konked Kyle in the head. Adrienne, meanwhile, is ignoring the holiday hijinks as she looks down at her phone.

In the comments section to the funny throwback, fans noted how much they loved the original Real Housewives crew and how they miss Adrienne and Taylor. Others wanted to know if fellow original cast member Lisa Vanderpump was cropped out of the pic.

“Miss this crew!” one follower wrote.

“Man I miss this group!” another added of the original cast.

“When the show was good, now it’s just a mess,” another wrote.

“Get the originals back!! Can’t bear the current ladies!!! Have defected to another state,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Others said they don’t like how “fake” some of the new cast members are and how much the show has changed over the years.

The fact that Kyle posted an OG photo of the original cast sans Lisa Vanderpump is interesting considering the two have been throwing shade at one another for months. It should be noted, however, that Kyle’s photo also does not include her sister Kim Richards, who was also a cast member on the first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it debuted back in 2010.

Kyle’s photo comes as the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is set to debut the show’s milestone 10th season. Of the four women in the throwback photo, only Kyle remains a full-time cast member on the Bravo reality show. Camille has confirmed she will play a minor role in the upcoming season when the show returns in 2020, but the rest of the cast is vastly different from the women shown in Kyle’s photo.

For Season 10, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast includes Richards and fellow veterans Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards, and newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.