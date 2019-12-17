Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix React To Jax Taylor Dissing The New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members As ‘Thirsty’

They don't agree with his comment!

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix don’t agree with Jax Taylor that their new Vanderpump Rules co-stars are “thirsty.”

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Madix slammed Taylor’s claim as “ridiculous” and said that when it comes to the new cast members, including Max Boyens, Dayna Kathan, Danica Dow, Brett Caprioni, and Charli Burnett, she loves them all and appreciates the fact that they all have “very different personalities.”

“A thirsty group? Then what are we? What is [Jax]?” Madix wondered.

According to Madix, she doesn’t believe it is wrong for anyone, including her new co-stars, to put themselves out there on the show and because she and Sandoval have relationships with all of them, their addition to the series came as good news.

“Me and Dayna are like super tight friends. I love Danica. She’s a firecracker. We’ve hung out with her a lot over the years,” she explained.

Kathan works at SUR Restaurant with Madix and Sandoval, as does Dow, who is one of the venue’s managers. As for Caprioni, he’s a bartender at the restaurant and Boyens is the general manager of TomTom, which is co-owned by Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd.

Sandoval said that because of Boyens’ role at his restaurant, they see one another every single day and hang out all the time.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor dissed the new cast members of Vanderpump Rules last month while attending the BravoCon fan convention in New York City with his co-stars, including Lala Kent. At the time, both he and Taylor took aim at their new cast mates during an interview wth Us Weekly magazine.

“I don’t like the new people,” Taylor admitted to the outlet. “We’ve been around for eight years. You can see a thirsty person coming a mile away.”

Loading...

According to Kent, who joined the series during its fourth season after landing a hosting job at SUR Restaurant, the new cast members of the show are so thirsty that they need some “Aquafina.”

“It’s crazy,” she explained.

The addition of the five new cast members comes just months after a number of the series’ original stars, including Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Sandoval, Madix, Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute, moved out of West Hollywood, where SUR Restaurant is located, and into new, single-family homes in The Valley.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, a number of cast members were sharing apartments in the area prior to their move.