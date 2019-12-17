Chelsea Houska Gets Candid About Her Anxiety: ‘I Was Sure I Was Going To Drop Dead’

Chelsea Houska will be featured on the Teen Mom 2 reunion tonight, during which she will get candid about her anxiety, something that she struggled with in the most recent season of the show. In a preview shared by the Teen Mom 2 Twitter account, Chelsea opens up about her anxiety, revealing how bad things actually got.

“I feel like I’ve always been an anxious person and then the pregnancy, the hormones and then the robbery,” Chelsea explained about her anxiety. The robbery Chelsea referenced was one that happened when the family wasn’t home, but an event that left her shaken nevertheless.

When Dr. Drew asked Chelsea if she could recall the first panic attack that she had she replied: “Oh, God.” It was clearly an indication that it is an experience she hasn’t forgotten. She then went on to share what that first panic attack was like.

“There was a point where my friend was driving me to the emergency room and, I’m laughing because it sounds dramatic, but truly in my mind I was like ‘I’m going to die and Cole better not move on’,” Chelsea said laughing. The audience laughed along with her, but then Chelsea got more serious about her anxiety and the fact that before knowing she had anxiety, she was undergoing tests to find out what was wrong.

Tomorrow night on #TeenMom2, @ChelseaHouska and Cole are joined by @CatelynnLowell and @TylerBaltierra to talk about their shared experience — dealing with anxiety. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PxibSqqji7 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) December 16, 2019

“I got my heart checked, I was getting blood tests constantly, I didn’t want to be alone with the kids because I was sure that I was going to drop dead and then they would be home alone,” Chelsea explained. She then revealed that it was happening every day.

Her husband, Cole DeBoer, who was sitting next to her in the clip, chimed in about how hard it was to watch his wife suffering from anxiety.

The couple was joined on stage by Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra. While it may seem odd to see the couple at the reunion, they were there because they could relate to Chelsea and Cole’s situation. Catelynn has dealt with anxiety and depression, and Tyler has been there to help her through her struggles. In the clip, Catelynn reveals how she dealt with her anxiety and explained that, like Chelsea, she was dealing with it every day.

Chelsea has been open with her fans about her struggle with anxiety. Not only have cameras captured her struggle this past season, but she has also kept fans updated on social media over the past few months.