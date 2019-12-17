Jenna Bush Hager Tells Hoda Kotb She Didn’t Know There Are Different Varieties Of Apples During Taste Test

Jenna and Hoda shared their thoughts on the new Cosmic Crisp apple.

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb taste tested a new apple variety during Monday’s episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, and Jenna made a shocking admission. According to the daughter of former President George W. Bush, she had no idea that there are different varieties of apples.

The apple that Jenna and Hoda taste tested was the Cosmic Crisp. According to Jenna, she initially thought Hoda was talking about a watch when her co-host said that they would be discussing a new apple on the show.

“This is an apple apple,” Jenna said as she pointed at the pile of shiny red fruit in front of her.

Jenna and Hoda explained that the Cosmic Crisp gets its celestial name from the yellow, star-like spots that the fruit is speckled with. Hoda observed that they look like constellations.

“The apple growers say it’s a game changer,” Jenna remarked.

The Today hosts both bit into slices of the juicy fruit, and they shared their verdicts on its flavor. Jenna described the apple as “a little sour,” while Hoda said that it tasted like a “Fiji mixed with a Honeycrisp.” Jenna asked someone off-screen if Hoda’s assessment of the apple varieties that were used to create the hybrid was correct, and the women were told that the Cosmic Crisp is actually a cross between a Honeycrisp and an Enterprise.

“Enterprise, which I’ve never had before,” Jenna said. “By the way, I just have to tell you something. I didn’t know there were all these different types of apples. I thought an apple was an apple.”

Move over, Red Delicious! We have a new apple in town. See @hodakotb and @jennabushhager try the new Cosmic Crisp apple! ???? pic.twitter.com/pWjyDkSDdr — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) December 16, 2019

Hoda responded to her co-host’s confession by listing off a few of the numerous varieties of apples available at grocery stores, including the Red Delicious and Granny Smith.

“Can you taste the difference between all of them?” Jenna asked.

Hoda confirmed that she can indeed, and she described the taste of the Cosmic Crisp as “so good.” She also encouraged viewers to give them a try.

According to CBS News, the new apple variety just became available this month. Researchers at Washington State University spent two decades developing the Cosmic Crisp, which reportedly stays edible for a year if kept refrigerated.

Hoda and Jenna did not reveal whether they’ll be adding Cosmic Crisp apples to their diets as they both try to shed weight. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Today hosts surprised fans by weighing themselves on live TV last month. They revealed that they both wanted to lose a few pounds, and they were going to try the popular intermittent fasting weight-loss method.