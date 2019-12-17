Gwen Stefani Wows In Low-Cut Semi-Sheer Garment, Fishnet Tights & Latex Thigh-High Boots On ‘The Voice’

For last night’s episode of The Voice, Gwen Stefani made sure her outfit was on point. The 17th season might be coming to an end but that hasn’t stopped Stefani from going all out with her fashion.

The “What You Waiting For?” hitmaker wore a low-cut garment with many layers to it. The top half was completely sheer and displayed her bare chest while he rest was navy with gold detailing. Her shoulder pads were light blue and feathery, the long sleeves were see-through, and the rest of the garment had different patterns embroidered all over. The outfit didn’t go past Stefani’s knees and displayed her killer long legs. Underneath, she rocked black fishnet tights and owned a pair of black latex thigh-high boots.

The “Now That You Got It” songstress sported her blond curly hair down and applied her signature red lipstick. Stefani opted for no necklaces but accessorized herself with numerous rings and pointy acrylic nails.

The 50-year-old uploaded two photos of herself to her Instagram account on the set of the show and they haven’t gone unnoticed.

In the first, Stefani is on her red chair, smiling directly at the camera with her hands in her lap. In the second, she has been photographed from head to toe, standing up. She placed her hands beside her and flashed another smile with the audience behind her.

Last night’s show marked part one of the live finale, per USA Today. For her caption, Stefani told her fans that she would be doing an Instagram live during the last commercial break.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 62,000 likes and over 600 comments, proving to be a hit with her 9.5 million followers.

“Stunning! I loved this dress and the dress you wore to perform your duet with Rose,” one user wrote.

“Beyond stunning!!! I love seeing you each week!!! Keep in posting! Love following you!!” another shared.

“Gwen is so beautiful and seems like the sweetest and most genuine person!” a third fan remarked.

Loading...

“How come you look better with age!!! Always my heroine – 90’s girl musicians broke the mould,” a fourth follower commented.

On last night’s episode, Stefani performed with her contestant Rose Short. The pair of them sang “My Gift Is You,” taken from her Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Stefani changed her outfit for the performance and wore a shiny effect black dress with a silver bow. She matched the look with long gloves of the same color.