‘The Young And The Restless’ 12 Days Of Christmas: Michelle Stafford Shocks With Two Answers

The Young and the Restless is in the midst of its 12 Days of Christmas countdown, and for Day 3, Phyllis Summers actress, Michelle Stafford, did the honors by herself. The first two days featured Tracey Bregman and Christian LeBlanc for the first day and Bryton James and Brytni Sarpy, for Day 2.

On the show, Stafford’s on-screen alter ego is not connected with anybody at the moment, although Phyllis is heavily engaged in a flirtation with her ex-husband Nick (Joshua Morrow).

The actress stood in front of a white fireplace that featured a sizeable festive wreath above it and red poinsettias in gold pots on either side. The redhead wore her signature locks with a center part and stick straight over either shoulder and down her back. She kept her makeup look natural for the holiday video. The Phyllis actress wore a long sleeve black shirt with a long bow that tied loosely on the neckline.

She held the same red and white striped gift box with an intricate red bow that appeared in the two previous videos. Stafford pulled out a red slip of paper and read the words.

“Finish this line. ‘It wouldn’t be the holiday season without…'”

The actress immediately said, “food.” However, she also followed up with “family fighting.”

In the caption, the show noted that Stafford’s comment certainly rang true for the residents of Genoa City. For this video, they didn’t ask viewers to respond with their own holiday must-haves, but some dropped replies anyway. Plus, more than 2,300 Instagram users hit the “like” button on the video.

“There is always that one family member that causes drama year after year after year,” wrote one fan complete with multiple laughing crying emoji. It wasn’t clear if she meant Phyllis on the show or if she meant somebody in her own family.

“Love Michelle Stafford as Phyllis! Can we get this boring Billy [Jason Thompson] story over with?! Can you get Billy Miller back?” suggested another viewer.

“I Love Michelle Stafford!! So glad you came back to Y&R and reclaimed your role as Phyllis. Happy Holidays,” another fan of the show complimented, including a red heart emoji along with a hand-clapping emoji.

“It wouldn’t be Christmas without…The Young and the Restless holiday scenes. I love how they decorate the sets!!!!” gushed a fourth follower.

Previously, Bryton James admitted that the best gift he’s ever given is his love, which made his real-life girlfriend Brytni Sarpy swoon.