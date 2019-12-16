Robert De Niro Says Donald Trump Is Worse Than Any Of The Awful Characters He Has Played In Movies

Robert De Niro has been out promoting his latest movie The Irishman, and in a recent appearance on The View, he weighed in on President Donald Trump. In true De Niro style, the famed actor didn’t hold back.

According to The Daily Beast, De Niro was chatting with the ladies about how he had previously said that he would never want to play Trump in a movie because he believes the president is worse than any character he has ever played.

Joy Behar asked De Niro to clarify, given that he has played some pretty shocking characters, including Travis Bickle, a man who murders people in the film Taxi Driver.

“You have played some of the most really unredeemable characters. Travis Bickle — Travis Bickle was a psychopathic taxi driver. Jake LaMotta in Raging Bull, who beat his wife. Is Trump worse than they are?” Behar asked.

De Niro responded that he believes Trump is worse because he is a “low life” who knows it and isn’t interested in healing or helping the rest of the country.

“To me he is [worse]. He has no understanding that I can see of the outside world other than anything around him,” De Niro said. “He has no idea of what his purpose in life as the president should be, and that is to pull the country together, to be for the people, to heal wounds, not to open them up and pour salt on them.”

De Niro went on to say that he believed it was the responsibility of Congress to impeach Trump regardless of whether the Senate actually convicts the president. He added that Trump deserved the inquiry because he is a “stain” on the office.

Abby Huntsman asked De Niro if he thought Democrats should impeach Trump despite the fact that it may cause more Republican voters to turn out and vote. The actor responded that he believed that wasn’t the point of the process and that Trump needs to be held to account for his alleged misdeeds.

The statement echoes recent comments by the legendary Hollywood actor in which he said that Congress can’t let Trump “get away” with any misbehavior.

De Niro concluded that if any of his adult children behaved like Trump’s, he would disown them. When the audience gasped at his claim, he added that he would need to have a serious conversation with them about how they were acting. He isn’t worried about that happening, though, because he says his kids aren’t “like that.”