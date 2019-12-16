Derek Hough Seriously Injured During ‘Holidays With The Houghs’ Special

Professional dancer and television personality Derek Hough revealed he was seriously injured during the taping of a television special where he appears alongside sibling Julianne titled Holidays with the Houghs, which will air this evening on NBC. He kept on dancing despite his injury in a nod to the old showbiz adage, “the show must go on.”

The admission came during an appearance alongside sister Julianne on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where Derek revealed to show host Kelly Clarkson that he ripped his hamstring while filming. Hamstrings are tendons or large muscles located at the back of the thigh.

In a clip posted to The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s official website, Kelly is seen speaking to Derek, where she questioned the dance pro about the injury he sustained during the taping of the very first number of the special.

“The very first move of the special I came out and did a little James Brown split and I ripped my hamstring and I screamed,” he revealed to a shocked Clarkson, who covered her mouth in horror when she realized the extent of the six-time Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winner’s injury.

“I fixed it up with duct tape and just kept going,” he revealed, while in the background, a photo of Derek in the hospital showing off his injury was seen behind him.

He then told the audience that no one could tell, but there were tears in the corners of his eyes as he smiled while the cameras rolled.

Derek also revealed to both Kelly and her audience that he has released a new song to usher in the new decade of 2020 called “Say it Now.”

The entertainer is hopeful that his fans stop using the excuse of “someday” to put off pursuing their dreams, using a quote by motivational speaker Tony Robbins that states “the road of someday leads to a town of nowhere” to inspire viewers.

The siblings are thrilled to be both hosting and performing in their first-holiday special. The hourlong show will feature the Emmy Award-winning choreographers performing in show-stopping musical and dance performances.

The duo’s friendly sibling rivalry will be on full display as they compete in putting their own spin on holiday classics, and share in Hough family holiday traditions. In addition, there will be special appearances by today’s top recording artists including Ne-Yo and Ciara, comedy sketches, and heartwarming surprises for fans to enjoy.

Holidays with the Houghs will air tonight, December 16 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC. An encore presentation of the special will air on Monday, December. 23 from 8-9 p.m. EST.

Derek and Julianne Hough’s appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show will also air today. Check your local listings for what time and channel the syndicated show will air in your area.