Kelly Clarkson Spreads Christmas Joy In Wild Holiday Dance Off

Kelly Clarkson spread some Christmas joy in a wild holiday dance-off in an Instagram teaser for the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the television host will welcome some very special guests and show off some serious moves.

The show’s official social media site uploaded a video where Kelly was seen speaking about her show biz pals Julianne and Derek Hough, who will appear on her series to promote their seasonal special Holidays with the Houghs.

In the clip, Kelly thanked them for their “great song choice” for their #holidaydancewarschallenge calling it a “classic.”

The singer and songwriter is seen in the video wearing a stunning blue colored sweater, accented with a forest green neckline and banded cuffs. The holiday motif displayed on the front had a green Christmas tree, which was decorated with fun holiday designs.

The multi-talented entertainer wore the fun sweater over a black skirt, dark black tights, and black boots. Kelly sported red lips, red nails, and oversized diamond-shaped silver hoops to enhance the holiday theme of the outfit.

She then told her social media fans to “buckle up” because “it’s going to get crazy here y’all!”

Kelly then raced to a group of her staffers, who were all wearing their holiday best, including light-up necklaces and Santa hats, waiting for her to begin the challenge.

The song of choice? Kelly’s Christmas classic “Underneath the Tree,” which was released in 2103 and is one of the tracks on her album Wrapped in Red. Everyone was seen dancing joyfully and having some holiday fun to the tune.

Fans enjoyed the holiday cheer Kelly spread on social media and told her so in the comments section of the post.

“That’s my favorite Christmas song!” remarked one fan of the now-holiday classic.

“This is the show I didn’t know I needed in my life!” quipped one fan of the weekday series, which presents the biggest stars in film, television, and music; as well as emerging new talent and people who are beacons of hope in their communities.

“Joy, just joy,” said another fan on the social media site of the high-energy dance moves performed by Kelly and her staff, who appeared to be having a great time filming the fun clip.

Other fans commented with what they felt were the appropriate emojis to celebrate Kelly’s joyful expression of ringing in the Christmas season, including those that represent fire to show how hot she looked, red hearts to show their love and smiley faces to express their happiness.

Derek and Julianne Hough will appear on the syndicated series The Kelly Clarkson Show today, December 16. Check your local listings for times and channels in your area to catch all the fun.