‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Home For The Holidays

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of December 16 and beyond brings family back to Genoa City for the holidays. Plus, a couple of fan favorites will leave before celebrating Christmas with their families.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Colin (Tristan Rogers) are gone, according to CBS Soaps In Depth. Cane did not have much of a send off, but he left to try to clear his name in Colin’s scam against Devon (Bryton James). Most likely, his storyline will somehow wrap up with him off-screen, and it remains to be seen if Cane is part of Colin’s scheme to take Katherine Chancellor’s fortune.

There’s no official word yet if Jill (Jess Walton) will be around to enjoy Christmas and the New Year with Billy (Jason Thompson) and his kids, but it looks like she might be there.

Meanwhile, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) returns home from boarding school on Friday, December 20. She has a score to settle with Victor (Eric Braeden), but hopefully, she’ll also find a way to enjoy her time with Sharon (Sharon Case), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Christian (Alex Wilson).

Summer left this past fall to attend a boarding school while Lind took a part on the Netflix original series, Daybreak. Long-time viewers are happy to see that Faith did not rapidly age while she was away at school, which is what often happens to children on soap operas.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Fenmore (Zach Tinker) returns from his months-long music tour, which also included a stint in rehab during the week of December 23. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) had to go help him out after Adam (Mark Grossman) used pictures of Fen using drugs to blackmail Michael (Christian LeBlanc). During that storyline, both Lauren and Michael vowed to make Adam pay for that, and so far, they have not made good on that promise. Perhaps they have something brewing soon.

Finally, Doug Davidson will bring Paul Williams back sometime mid-week, according to Soap Opera Digest. Most likely, Paul’s storyline will have something to do with his work as Genoa City’s police chief, but hopefully, it’ll include some holiday happiness with his family, too, including Christine (Lauralee Bell).

One person viewers had hoped to see home with family is Gloria (Judith Chapman). So far, there is no official word, but Gloria has a penchant for showing up as a huge shock. With Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) back in town, and Femore’s impending arrival, perhaps this is the perfect time for a great Gloria surprise.