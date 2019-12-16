Kendall Jenner Was Seen At A 76ers Game Months After Ben Simmons Breakup

Kendall Jenner was recently spotted in the same room with her ex, Ben Simmons.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen at a Philadelphia 76ers game on Friday. According to Hollywood Life, the model initially attempted to hide the fact that she was there but was instantly noticed by fans. Jenner was seen wearing an all-black outfit while she watched the game from the sidelines. The model was seated in the box section and also had her hair in a high ponytail.

While the outlet couldn’t confirm that Jenner was indeed at the game to support Simmons, she was shown speaking to one of the NBA star’s friends. In photos that were captured from social media fans, Jenner is sitting down most of the time and paying attention to the game.

Jenner’s outing seemed to resonate with fans of the former couple. One Twitter user, who uploaded the photos of Jenner at the game, expressed their excitement that Jenner and Simmons could be getting back together.

“Kendall with Ben’s friends arriving Sixers game in Philly, today (12/13) BENDALL IS BACK!!!” the fan exclaimed on Twitter.

Jenner being spotted at Simmons’ game comes seven months after the couple decided to end their relationship. The model, who has historically been private about her love life, ended her relationship with Simmons back in May. People reported at the time that Jenner wanted to break up with Simmons to focus more on her work and loved ones.

“The relationship ran its course,” a source said. “She’s spending times with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

As for Simmons, the NBA star was reportedly taken aback by the fact that Jenner is still close friends with her ex, Harry Styles. The model was seen speaking to Styles back in May at the Met Gala, which upset Simmons at the time, per HL.

“It makes him feel uncomfortable to learn about Kendall and Harry at the Met,” an insider said. “He can’t help but wonder if Kendall and Harry are friends..or something else.”

Jenner and Simmons were first romantically linked back in May 2018. Although they were seen together multiple times and flirted with each other via social media, both parties didn’t speak on their relationship much. The couple also never confirmed why they ended up parting ways.

Although Jenner was seen at Simmons’ game, the model appears to be single. She recently joked with her sister, Kylie Jenner, that they were “fighting” over their friend, Fai Khadra.