Joe Giudice Shares Post Saying ‘Life Is Too Short Not To Love’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice is living a whole new life these days after being deported to Italy. The father-of-four debuted a massive weight loss after exiting prison and appears to be a new man. He’s even created his own Instagram page where he posts positive photos and quotes, and his newest has followers wondering what might be going on in his life. Joe’s new post contains a long quote that talks about life, and how it’s just too short.

“Life is too short to be angry. Life is too short to be resentful. Life is too short to hold on to the past. Life is too short not to love. Life is too short not to be happy. Life is too short not to forgive. Life is too short not to live our lives the way we want it,” the post began. “Love life. Appreciate the people in it. Enjoy the present. Seize the moment,” it concluded. “Life is worth living for, so let’s LIVE!”

Joe appears to be in a much better headspace than he was during the early years of RHONJ, and even the most recent season where he can be heard on the telephone at an ICE detention center. He has since gotten his own apartment in Italy and has been visited by wife Teresa Giudice, and their four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

Teresa saw the new post and gave her stamp of approval by commenting underneath it.

“Very true,” she wrote with a heart-eyed emoji.

The quote post received several thousand likes from fans, as many supported him in the comment section and hoped he continues to live his best life. Other fans dug deep and questioned if he and Teresa were going to stay married, a topic which has been much discussed online over the last year. Teresa and their daughters visited Joe last month in Italy, and RHONJ cameras were on scene to catch the reunion.

It’s also been revealed that the couple has been sharing some flirty exchanges over Instagram, and FaceTime with one another quite often. The duo looked uncomfortable during their interview on Watch What Happens Live last month, but things are much better now that they’re adjusting to their difficult situation. Teresa has admitted she does not plan to move to Italy to join Joe and they are taking things day by day.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.