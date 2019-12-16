Brandi Glanville Admits She Exposes A ‘RHOBH’ Cast Members Skeletons In Upcoming Season

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently in production, and former full-time housewife and friend of the HousewivesBrandi Glanville has already admitted to stirring up some drama. Brandi appeared in one episode of Season 9 where she showed up to have dinner with newcomer and friend Denise Richards. She will be back in a larger capacity this time around, engaging in battles with some of her co-stars. She’s already claimed to have unearthed some “skeletons in the closet” of one cast member while filming.

Brandi recently appeared on E! News’ Just the Sip podcast where she’s telling all regarding the mystery cast member who she claimed is not being authentic on the show.

“She’s faking it and she has some skeletons in the closet and guess what? They’re out. I brought ’em out,” Brandi said.

There’s only a handful of women Brandi could be alluding to. Back for Season 10 are Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, and Lisa Rinna. Also making appearances will be Camille Grammer, Kim Richards and Eileen Davidson, as well as newcomers Sutton Strake and Garcelle Beauvais. Brandi has been engaging in an on-again/off-again Twitter war with Camille, and many fans believe this is the “fake” cast member she is referring to.

Another comment made by the Drinking and Tweeting author suggests it’s more than one woman who is putting a show on for the cameras in Season 10.

Loading...

“I personally don’t [feel pressure] but I see some other women feeling like they gotta get their foot in the game, like they aren’t relevant this season because they’re not involved in the fighting,” Brandi claimed. “That’s when I feel it looks fake.”

Things almost got physical for Brandi in the upcoming season as well. She revealed in the interview that she “almost hit someone” and forgot how stressful filming the show could be. The mother-of-two then referred to her cast members being a part of a “middle-aged woman gang.”

Although fans will have to tune in when RHOBH Season 10 debuts next year to see who Brandi is alluding to with her mysterious comments, some of the women can be ruled out. Brandi still maintains a good relationship with Kim and recently became friendly with longtime enemy Kyle. The 47-year-old has had a rocky past with Lisa Rinna. She has not filmed prior to Season 10 with Dorit or Erika, so seeing those relationships play out should be interesting for fans.