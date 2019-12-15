WWE News: Recently Released Superstar Appears At Rival Promotion Event

As documented by WrestleTalk, former WWE Superstar Sin Cara returned to action this weekend for the AAA promotion in Mexico, at the company’s Guerra de Titanes show.

The recently released luchadore appeared to save Pagano from a beat down, and he did so as his Sin Cara gimmick, even though WWE owns the trademark.

Either WWE has given AAA permission to refer to the former Monday Night Raw star by his company name, or AAA made a mistake by mentioning it live on the air. It remains to be seen if WWE will take action against the performer or the company.

Furthermore, it is believed that Sin Cara is under a 90-day non-compete, as is the case with all WWE superstars who are released from their contracts prematurely. If that’s the case, he cannot legally work for another promotion until March.

However, WWE hasn’t taken issue with some performers appearing for rival promotions in the past. Earlier this year, Rhyno showed up at an Impact Wrestling event while he was still technically contracted to WWE.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sin Cara was one of several superstars to be released from their WWE contracts last week. Luke Harper, Viktor and Konnor were also cut from the roster, and more superstars are expected to follow them out the door in the near future.

WWE has been hesitant to release performers since All Elite Wrestling burst onto the scene, as management is reportedly wary of the possibility of them joining the competition and becoming bigger stars. However, the company now seems willing to release performers that are deemed surplus to requirements in WWE.

Loading...

If Sin Cara’s recent appearance in AAA is a sign of him joining the company permanently in the near future, he could make an appearance for AEW. As noted by Wrestling Inc, AAA and AEW announced a partnership earlier this year, so it’s possible that the former WWE star could feature in their future plans.

As reported by PWInsider, Sin Cara has also been linked with a mixed martial arts career since leaving WWE. He reportedly wants to join the Combates Americas promotion, which features several pro wrestlers who have decided to enter the octagon.

Sin Cara has also been portrayed by two superstars in WWE. There is every chance that WWE will ask another performer to inherit the gimmick, so it will be interesting to see if the current iteration of the character keeps using it outside of WWE moving forward.