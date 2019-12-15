‘Fox News’ Poll Again Shows Joe Biden Blowing Past Donald Trump In 2020 Election, Bernie Sanders Also Leads

Joe Biden would score a seven-point victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 election, according to a new poll by 'Fox News.'

Earlier this week, a Quinnipiac poll showed former United States Vice President Joe Biden easily defeating Donald Trump in a head-to-head 2020 presidential election matchup. That poll was the 34th out of 36 major polls released since Biden declared his candidacy on April 25 to show the former VP beating Trump.

Biden continued his dominance on Sunday, this time thanks to a Fox News poll that showed him topping Trump by seven points. The poll was the third in a row, and 13th of the last 14 to show Biden with a lead over Trump. In fact, the Fox News survey was the 12th of those 14 to show Biden leading by at least seven points over the incumbent Republican.

Biden leads in the new poll with 48 percent, to 41 for Trump.

Trump’s attempts to discredit Biden, painting Barack Obama’s two-time running mate as “corrupt,” is now at the center of the impeachment push against Trump.

Evidence gathered in the House of Representatives impeachment investigation apparently shows that Trump attempted to leverage a package of much-needed military aid to Ukraine, to force that country’s president to announce an investigation into Biden. Such a public announcement would likely damage Biden politically, and benefit Trump.

But after first claiming that his push for the Biden investigation had “NOTHING to do with politics or a political campaign against the Bidens,” Trump later said at a rally that his allegations against Biden would be a “a major campaign issue.”

But Fox News polling suggests that the push to investigate Biden may have been political all along. A Fox poll released on July 24 — one day before Trump had a phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he pushed for the Biden investigation — showed Biden with a 10 point lead over Trump, according to polling results compiled by Real Clear Politics.

In an average of all polls pitting Biden against Trump in a one-on-one matchup, Biden holds a healthy 9.1 point lead, according to the RCP results.

Loading...

But while Biden holds the most commanding lead over Trump among any of the current Democratic presidential candidates, the Fox News poll shows weakness for Trump against five of the leading Democrats.

In particular, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders leads Trump by six points, 49-43, according to the poll. And in the RCP average, Sanders is second only to Biden in his lead over Trump, holding an 8.1 point margin.

In the new Fox News poll, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg leads Trump by five points, 45-40, while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren holds a slim, one-point lead over Trump, 46-45. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg also leads Trump by a point, 43-42.