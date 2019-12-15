Sophia Hutchins Denies She And Caitlyn Jenner Were Ever ‘Romantically Involved’

For years, rumors have swirled about a romance between Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins after the two have been spotted together numerous times. But in a new interview with The New York Times, the 23-year-old denied the rumors, saying that she and the former Olympian were ever involved.

Celebrity tabloids have called Hutchins everything from Jenner’s fiancee and live-in partner to merely a gal pal, fueled by social media posts that feature what appears to be the beauty entrepreneur in the reality star’s bed. There have even been rumors that the pair were looking for a surrogate so they could start a family. Another time, she hinted that she was in a relationship but declined to name names. She has also been spotted at Jenner’s side at various media events, including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February this year.

But even as the rumor mill churned away, Hutchins stayed silent on her relationship with the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — until now.

“We were never romantically involved,” she bluntly stated.

When she was asked why the rumors have continued for such a long time without being addressed, she said it was because she doesn’t want to talk about her romantic life.

“Because we weren’t addressing it,” she said. “I don’t feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to.”

Apparently, Jenner and Hutchins met after they were introduced years ago by a M.A.C. makeup artist who thought they would get along well.

“Having a similar sense of humor, we spent the entire time laughing and ended up meeting for brunch, and we’ve been great friends ever since,” she said.

She also offered the I’m a Celebrity star some business advice.

“I saw nobody was managing her, and there were all these people taking massive advantage,” she said. “And I was saying, ‘Caitlyn, if I don’t step in here and start managing you, you’re going to go broke.'”

At that point, Hutchins started managing Jenner and moved into her 11-acre Malibu home. Since then, she has negotiated a variety of large deals for the reality star, including her recent appearance on the British competition, along with a speaking deal with T-Mobile.

Jenner issued a statement through her publicist, saying that Hutchins was her best friend and an important influence in her life. Hutchins says that Jenner has helped her in her career as well, allowing her to meet with people that she wouldn’t have been able to reach otherwise.

But despite being particularly close to Caitlyn, Hutchins says that she is closest to Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.