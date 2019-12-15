Texas Police Chief Blasts ‘Smug’ Republicans For Failing To Enact Gun Control Legislation

In the wake of the death of Houston, Texas police Sgt. Christopher Brewster, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other members of the GOP in the Senate for failing to address gun violence, Newsweek reports.

“I don’t want to see their little smug faces about how much they care about law enforcement when I’m burying a sergeant because they don’t want to piss off the [National Rifle Association],” Acevedo said in a Monday news conference.

Brewster was killed while responding to a domestic violence report, which is reportedly what prompted Acevedo’s outburst.

“Make up your minds, whose side are you on? The gun lobby, or the children who are getting gunned down in this country every single day?” Acevedo said.

Republican lawmakers have faced an increased amount of pressure to enact gun control measures in the wake of numerous mass shootings in the United States this past year. Back in August, there were two mass shootings in just 24 hours, but despite McConnell’s previous claims that lawmakers are discussing the gun issue, legislation has yet to surface.

Acevedo also took aim at the lawmakers for failing to renew the federal Violence Against Women Act, which includes a provision to prevent anyone convicted of assaulting, abusing, or stalking a partner from purchasing or owning firearms. In particular, Acevedo set his sights on McConnell and Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, who he claims are bound by their loyalty to the NRA.

Nancy Pelosi to Mitch McConnell: "You have refused to join us in saving lives, but the beat will go on until [gun control legislation] is passed."

Via CBS pic.twitter.com/wXPx2aUsCQ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 12, 2019

Acevedo’s comments sparked a union memo that took issue with his accusations.

“The fact that Chief Acevedo chose that moment to make a political statement on guns is nothing short of offensive and inappropriate,” the memo read.

Loading...

Cornyn suggested that the impeachment probe into Donald Trump is to blame for the inaction on gun control.

“Unfortunately, important legislation like this has fallen casualty to impeachment mania,” Cornyn wrote in a statement, noting that the cooperation of both parties is needed to pass gun control legislation.

Per The Hill, the GOP appears to have grown even more determined to oppose gun control over the years. While 38 Republicans voted in favor of banning assault weapons back in 1994, just eight voted for the 2019 background check bill. According to the publication, the more uniform opposition from the GOP comes after years of the NRA dumping funding into political campaign ads. In recent years, however, gun control and gun safety groups have risen into beneficial donor positions in critical political races.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a mass shooting took place in New Orleans, Louisiana. Per Salon, there have been hundreds of similar incidents in the United States in 2019 alone.