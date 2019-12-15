Bebe Rexha Gets Festive With Santa Claus In Short Red Dress

Bebe Rexha seems to be getting into the festive spirit with one of her latest Instagram uploads and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “I’m a Mess” hitmaker posed by a staircase next to her friend, Wilford Lenov, who is a creative director and fashion stylist. Lenov was dressed up in a Santa Claus costume while Bebe also matched in a red and white ensemble.

She wore a sleeveless low-cut red dress that was long at the back and very short at the front, displaying her legs. The garment had a slight corset design and showed off her curvy shape. Rexha paired the look with white sneakers and wore her curly blond locks down. The “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” songstress opted for a bold red lip and black mascara which gave the ensemble that finishing touch. She kept the accessories to a complete minimum and left her decolletage bare.

The duo held hands and raised their free hands in the air. Bebe flashed her teeth in a huge smile.

For her caption, the “Meant to Be” chart-topper wished her 10 million followers happy holidays from herself and Santa. She geo-tagged the post as Los Angeles, California, letting her fans know where the photo was taken.

Rexha is no stranger to the festive season when it comes to her music. The singer released her own holiday song, “Count on Christmas,” in 2017, per Billboard. The song is taken from A Christmas Story Live!

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 456,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Bro you literally look like Marilyn Monroe here omg,” one user wrote.

“Seeing Wilford dressed up as Santa just made my year,” another shared.

“Omggg I missed a red lipstick on you and didn’t even realize that until now. You look STUNNING!!” a third fan remarked.

“Can I have you under the tree or as my angel on top?” a fourth follower commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bebe wore the same red dress in a separate Instagram post. She posed in front of a plain white backdrop and looked super glammed-up. The “Lust Hurrah” entertainer credited the designer of the dress, House of CB, and admitted she wore a fiery red number to switch up her look as she is seen wearing black a lot.

Unsurprisingly, the post racked up more than 613,000 likes from her dedicated followers.