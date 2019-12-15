‘One Piece’ Episode 915 Preview Hints At Heartbreaking Conclusion Of Epic Battle Between Luffy And Kaido

The upcoming episode of One Piece, which is titled “Destructive! One Shot, One Kill – Thunder Bagua!,” is expected to feature the continuation of the battle between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. Though it is just the second episode that would show the Luffy versus Kaido fight, the preview hinted that One Piece Episode 915 could already reveal the conclusion of the intense battle in the Land of Wano.

“Luffy mounts ferocious attacks on the invincible Kaido at a breathless speed! Is the moment he finally takes down an Emperor of the Sea just around the corner? However, Kaido’s anger which is strong enough to shake the sky strikes Luffy! What will happen to Luffy who gives it all he has?”

In One Piece Episode 914, Luffy finally engaged in a fight with Emperor Kaido. There are still two weeks left before they execute their plan to raid Onigashima, but after Emperor Kaido launched a powerful fire blast to the location of his crew and allies, Luffy has decided that it’s time for him to deal with the Beast Pirates captain. Using the power of Gear 3rd Elephant Gun and Elephant Gatling, Luffy succeeded in knocking down Emperor Kaido twice.

However, though the final scenes of One Piece Episode 914 showed Luffy hitting Emperor Kaido with multiple punches, the preview for One Piece Episode 915 showed that their fight is far from over. Luffy and Emperor Kaido are set to bring their battle to another level in the upcoming episode of One Piece.

Kaido brings destruction to Oden Castle. ???????? [via Episode 913] #onepiece pic.twitter.com/mVLGHhTxwF — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) December 14, 2019

Loading...

As shown in the preview, Luffy will be transforming into Gear 4th Bounceman, while Emperor Kaido will be returning to his human form. As of now, it remains unknown why Emperor Kaido decided to go back to his human form, but it may have something to do with Luffy’s speed. Though transforming into a giant dragon gave him a tremendous amount of power, Emperor Kaido couldn’t catch up with Luffy.

With the size of his dragon form, Emperor Kaido is also an easy target for Luffy. In his human form, Emperor Kaido remains strong offensively and defensively, and could move much faster. After receiving a barrage of attacks from Luffy, Emperor Kaido is expected to be more serious and go all-out in the fight.

As hinted at in the title for One Piece Episode 915, Emperor Kaido will attack Luffy using his club and completely knock him out. However, Emperor Kaido won’t kill Luffy. He is set on sending him to prison, where he will try to break his spirit and convince him to become his subordinate.