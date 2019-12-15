Hoda Kotb Reveals The Adorable Way She And Joel Schiffman Announced Their Engagement To Their Girls

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman had an adorable way of telling their daughters that they were tying the knot.

After Schiffman popped the question to the Today show host last month, Hoda decided to keep it simple when informing the couple’s two young daughters about the upcoming wedding.

“I think the way we’re going to do it it is a little weird,” Hoda told Us Weekly. “I just said to Haley, ‘Mommy and daddy are having a party because we love each other.’ That’s what I said. I figured that will pretty much cover it.”

That may be the easiest way for the two young girls to understand it. The couple adopted 2-year-old Haley Joy in 2017, and this year welcomed 7-month-old Hope by adoption. Hoda has frequently given fans glimpses of the family life, often taking to Instagram to share photos of the happy family together.

And Joel’s end of the extended family seems happy about the engagement as well. As The Inquisitr reported last week, Hoda’s soon-to-be stepdaughter said she was thrilled that the two were planning to walk the aisle. Kyle Schiffman said that Hoda and her dad are perfect for each other and that she loves both of them so much, adding that Hoda is just as happy and bubbly in real life as she is on camera.

The 55-year-old television personality also seemed excited to tell her fans about the engagement. The Today co-host told them that Joel popped the question while the two were having a romantic beachside dinner during their recent tropical vacation to Mexico.

“He was like, ‘I have something else I would like to say,’ and he said some beautiful things and then he got down on one knee,” Kotb shared. “Then he said, ‘Would you be my wife?’ … I was totally shocked. He had a good poker face.”

While Hoda kept the engagement announcements as casual as can be, she hopes to continue the sentiment through the wedding planning. Hoda said in an interview with People that she just wants the wedding to be happy and for “everybody to feel breezy.” That means no coordinated bridesmaid dresses, just “come as you are.”

“Whatever the opposite of a bridezilla is, is me,” Hoda explained.“I could give two rips about that part of the story.”

Hoda said they might just return to Mexico for the wedding, with plenty of margaritas, Mexican food, and tequila to tap.