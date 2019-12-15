WWE News: Becky Lynch Reveals Creative Changes That She’d Introduce To Product

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was interviewed by the Gorilla Position podcast recently, where she revealed what she’d do if she were in charge of WWE’s creative team.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, “The Man” would give superstars being given more autonomy, especially when it came to their mic work.

“I think I would give the wrestlers more freedom to talk and to be able to cut their own promos. Because we know, we know ourselves, we know what our mission is. We know why we want to do things, we know why we don’t like people, and if we don’t know those things, then we shouldn’t be in WWE, my God.”

WWE is known for writing promos on behalf of the performers, but the company’s method has been criticized by many fans and pundits as some superstars come across as robotic as a result. In some cases, it’s even apparent that they’re reciting a script from their heads, which doesn’t make their performances seem authentic.

Lynch has come a long way over the last year having ditched her happy-go-lucky babyface gimmick in favor of her “The Man” persona. She’s a prime example of how successful superstars can be when they’re afforded some creative freedom, and WWE could benefit from allowing other performers to portray their characters more naturally.

All Elite Wrestling, on the other hand, has provided a viable alternative to WWE, and part of the reason why the company has been so successful is because the superstars are allowed to cut their own promos and contribute their own ideas to storylines. This has made AEW’s shows more exciting, unpredictable and edgier.

"I've said the fight that I want. I have one last debt to collect." – @BeckyLynchWWE#RAW pic.twitter.com/jVM47kjGc3 — WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mick Foley has also been critical of WWE’s scripted promos. According to the Hall of Famer, it stops superstars from thinking for themselves and realizing their full potential. He also cited Daniel Bryan’s retirement speech as an example of what WWE superstars are capable of when they’re allowed to speak from the heart.

The company has been experimenting with less scripted promos in recent months, however. Citing the Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer back in September, WrestleTalk noted that some superstars have been entrusted by management to come up with their own words, perhaps due to Paul Heyman having more backstage influence.

It remains to be seen if WWE will scrap scripted promos for capable mic workers going forward, but for now the product still appears to be micromanaged by the creative team.