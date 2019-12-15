Scott Disick Is Having A Hard Time Seeing Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Getting Back Together

Scott Disick reportedly has his reservations about his ex and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian reconnecting with her ex Younes Bendjima.

Although the Flip It like Disick star hasn’t been with Kardashian in years, the pair will always be connected due to the fact that they have three children together. According to Hollywood Life, while Disick has been in a relationship with Sofia Richie for several years, he still feels protective over Kardashian and her budding relationship with Bendjima.

“Scott is happier than ever with Sofia Richie, but it’s still really hard for him to see her [Kardashian] with another guy,” an insider dished to the outlet. “He tries really hard not to look or pay attention.”

Kardashian and Disick were together from 2006 to 2014. During their relationship, the couple had three children together- Mason, 10, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 5. The two split due to Disick’s ongoing alcohol use and partying.

The source also shared that, although he and Richie are currently going strong, it is difficult to see his ex moving on. It’s reportedly even more difficult for the entrepreneur because he and Kardashian broke up because of the issues that Disick needed to work through on his own.

“He wants her to be happy, but seeing her with other guys reminds him that they’re not together because of his actions,” the source said. “He’d do anything for her and they’re in a really great place and Scott would really like to make sure he’s with Kourtney and the kids for the holidays.”

While Disick is reportedly still uncomfortable with Kardashian’s dating life, he reportedly doesn’t know the details of Kardashian and Bendjima’s dating life. Although the two have been seen together and have had an on and off relationship since 2017, Kardashian has reportedly spared Disick with details regarding their relationship dynamic. Disick has, though, reportedly felt comfortable with Bendjima around because he feels that he is a “stand-up guy.”

Kardashian and Bendjima were recently spotted together in Miami for Art Basel earlier this month. The couple reportedly seemed to be over for good prior to being spotted together at LIV. At the nightclub, the two were reportedly seen getting cozy with each other through the night.

Whether Kardashian and Bendjima are back on or the reality star is single, Disick will reportedly always have her back. The source continued to share that Disick will always have a “real deep love” for Kardashian, though he knows the two are better as friends and co-parents.