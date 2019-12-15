Donald Trump Slams ‘Commiecast MSNBC & Fake News CNN,’ Blasts Fox News: ‘Only Pro Trump Fox Shows Do Well’

'Fredo on CNN is dying,' the president tweeted, insulting anchor Chris Cuomo.

In a series of Twitter messages posted on Saturday, President Donald Trump went on a “wild” rant, attacking Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC, reports Mediaite.

The president is apparently upset that Fox News is interviewing former FBI Director James Comey, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

Insulting both men, the president accuse the conservative-leaning network of being “politically correct” for setting up the interviews.

“Hard to believe that @FoxNews will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam “Shifty” Schiff,” he tweeted.

“Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates!” the president added.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump attacked MSNBC and CNN, alleging that both networks’ ratings have declined.

“Both Commiecast MSNBC & Fake News CNN are watching their Ratings TANK,” he said.

“Fredo on CNN is dying,” the president wrote, insulting anchor Chris Cuomo.

In August, a provocateur heckled Cuomo, calling him Fredo, which is the name of disloyal brother in The Godfather. The incident was caught on camera, with the host exploding at the individual, likening using the name to using the n-word, and threatening physical violence.

“Don’t know why @FoxNews wants to be more like them?” Trump asked, alleging that only Fox News shows which cover his administration favorably have good ratings, and taking a jab at former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith, who recently resigned from the network.

“They’ll all die together as other outlets take their place. Only pro Trump Fox shows do well. Rest are nothing. How’s Shep doing?”

As Mediaite notes, the president’s allegations about viewership and ratings are inaccurate, given that MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, for instance, regularly competes with pro-Trump Fox News shows hosted by Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

Trump’s latest statements echo his usual attacks on the media.

In recent weeks, Trump’s attacks on the press have only escalated. The president is apparently growing increasingly frustrated with how his onetime favorite news channels are covering him.

According to reports, earlier this summer, Trump contacted Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott, complaining about unfair coverage.

To appease Trump, Scott allegedly set up an interview with anchor Bret Baier, which has not helped, it seems, given that the president keeps attacking the conservative network, lumping it in with liberal-leaning MSNBC and CNN.

Veteran anchor Chris Wallace recently hit back at Trump, accusing him of engaging in the “most direct” assault on freedom of the press in United States history, according to HuffPost. He made the remarks during an event celebrating the First Amendment.