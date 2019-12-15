Courteney Cox Embraces Her Resemblance To Caitlyn Jenner In New Instagram Post

Earlier today, Courteney Cox shared a new Instagram post, where she was seen embracing her resemblance to Caitlyn Jenner.

It all began when David Spade posted a photo to tease an upcoming project with Courteney and Nick Viall. Among the fans who expressed their excitement about the project in the comments section, there were some who seemed confused about who the woman was in the center of the image.

Courteney couldn’t help but notice the confusion, as she collaged a series of comments that asked whether the woman was Caitlyn Jenner. The Friends star then shared a third photo, which featured a side-by-side of two pictures. On the left was Courteney, with Caitlyn on the right. The actress chose a photo of herself that seemed to closely mimic Caitlyn’s look. In the image, Courteney was smiling with her lips closed, and she was wearing her hair down and parted in the middle.

“Alright…I can see it,” wrote Courteney.

Fans had plenty of opinions on the matter, and many users were divided about this new revelation.

“Not at all… Kaitlyn is gorgeous but you are a GODDESS,” commented one follower.

“You don’t look like Caitlyn Jenner wth,” replied another user.

Others saw what Courteney was talking about.

“I didn’t see it til you mentioned it,” wrote a third fan.

Additionally, many fans took the opportunity to acknowledge the humor in the situation.

“HAHAHA YOU ARE HILARIOUS COURT,” commented a fourth Instagram user.

Loading...

The original photo showed the actress posing in the middle of Nick and David. She sported a brown shirt, which featured horizontal stripes. Courteney wore her dark tresses down in a middle part, and she accessorized the look with a pair of aviator sunglasses. In the snap, the popular star was seen smiling widely.

Meanwhile, David pursed his lips while sporting a blue shirt. Nick smiled with his lips closed, and he wore a brown-and-white plaid shirt.

It’s worth noting that Nick also posted the same group photo to his Instagram page. He also inserted a line from Friends in the caption, which had fans speculating about its meaning. According to In Touch Weekly, many Bachelor Nation alums were especially vocal.

So far, the new project appears to be a mystery to fans.

This isn’t the first time that fans have drawn comparisons between Caitlyn and a famous female celebrity. In fact, Cindy Crawford was previously compared to Caitlyn. Other social media users have also noted that Caitlyn and Jessica Lang share a resemblance.