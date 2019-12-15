WWE News: Old Pay-Per-View Name Brought Back For Upcoming Tour

WWE is getting every bit of use out of their old trademarks.

When it comes to creating new names for events and shows, it can’t be an easy task for as many productions as WWE puts together. As the end of the year draws ever closer, the promotion announced a new tour which will be titled “New Year’s Revolution” and that may sound familiar to old-school fans. It may have been short-lived and only had three events ever, but it was an old pay-per-view and is making somewhat of a comeback.

Over the years and decades, WWE has had hundreds of live events, shows, and pay-per-views which have required different names. Some of those events have kept the same name for long periods of time while others faded into obscurity for one reason or another.

With 2020 right around the corner, WWE is already looking to sell tickets for their next tours and events. On Saturday, they released the dates for a tour going around the United States as well as those for the next European tour coming in the Spring.

PW Insider revealed the dates for the domestic tour which will featured a number of combined-brand Supershows in the early part of the year. Here are those dates and locations for January into March.

January 4 – Cape Girardeau, MO

January 5 – Springfield, MO

January 11 – Dayton, OH

January 12 – Corbin, KY

February 8 – Oakland, CA

February 9 – Fresno, CA

February 15 – Eugene, OR

February 16 – Kennewick, WA

March 15 – Youngstown, OH

WWE

It is rather interesting that WWE has chosen to call their upcoming tour the “WWE’s New Year’s Revolution Tour” as it is indeed an old pay-per-view. It’s also a name that the company hasn’t used in more than a decade as it last took place on January 7, 2007.

Loading...

The first time the pay-per-view ever took place, it was headlined by an Elimination Chamber Match which saw Triple H defeat Ric Flair, Batista, Chris Jericho, Edge, and Randy Orton. Triple H won the World Heavyweight Championship which was vacant at the time.

2006 was also headlined by an Elimination Chamber Match which had John Cena retain the WWE Championship over Kane, Kurt Angle, Chris Masters, Carlito, and Shawn Michaels. His celebration was short-lived as Edge came out and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to defeat Cena and win the title.

With WWE filing a lot of trademarks for old WCW and ECW event names lately, this move isn’t entirely surprising. It appears as if Vince McMahon is wanting to get as much use out of old event names as he can and use the intellectual property they have so others can’t take over.