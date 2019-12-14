Donald Trump ‘Gets Triggered Easily’ And Has ‘Terrible Impulse Control,’ Says Psychiatrist

Celebrity psychiatrist, Dr. Jenn Mann of Couples Therapy fame, is weighing in on President Donald Trump‘s “outlandish” behavior, as Raw Story put it.

In a brief interview with TMZ, Mann offered a psychoanalysis of the president, comparing him to a young child with no impulse control.

“One, he’s someone who gets triggered easily,” she explained.

“Two, he has terrible impulse control, very poor impulse control. Developmentally, his ability to control his impulses … he’s almost like a young child,” Mann said.

Asked to further explain her hypothesis, Mann suggested that Trump likely experienced bullying and abuse in childhood.

“Well look, it could be any kind of verbal abuse, emotional abuse, neglect, a lack of boundaries in a family,” the psychiatrist argued, pointing to the president’s recent attacks on teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg

“If you come from a family where it’s appropriate, you think, to insult a 16-year-old or pick on someone, you’re going to do it in your life and other areas,” she said.

Thunberg was named Time‘s “Person of the Year,” which apparently prompted the president to mock her, suggesting that she has issues with “anger management.”

The 16-year-old climate activist suffers from Asperger’s, a neurological disorder that causes difficulty with communication, so the commander-in-chief’s attacks were widely condemned.

Many in the public sphere pointed out that Trump’s attacks are not only inappropriate, but also hypocritical, given that First Lady Melania Trump is promoting an anti-bullying public awareness campaign, “Be Best.”

Furthermore, just days before Trump’s attacks on Thunberg, both the president and the first lady complained when Stanford professor Pamela Karlan mentioned their son, Barron, by name, during one of the impeachment hearings.

The first lady specifically pointed out that it was wrong of Karlan to reference a minor.

Other mental health professionals have made similar arguments, claiming that Trump is unfit for office. Dr. Bandy X. Lee, a Yale University-affiliated psychiatrist, recently urged the United States Congress to consider the president’s “mental pathology” before moving forward with impeachment.

According to Lee, Trump suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder, and a psychiatrist needs to sit down for a face-to-face interview with him in order to confirm the diagnosis. Citing Dr. John Zinner, a specialist in the disorder, Lee argued that the president is unfit for office, suggesting that it is irresponsible to let such an individual stay in charge of America’s military and nuclear arsenal.

Earlier this month, as Business Insider reported, 350 psychiatrists and other mental health professionals joined Lee, signing a petition, and urging Congress to pay close attention to take the president’s “deteriorating” mental health into consideration.