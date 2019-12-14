Kylie Jenner Has An Awkward Reaction After Hearing Ex Tyga’s Song At A Party

Kylie Jenner recently reacted to hearing her ex, Tyga’s music at an event.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO attended Sean “Diddy” Combs’ party that he threw for his twin daughters, D’lila and Jessie, 13. According to Hollywood Life, Jenner was one of the many star-studded guests that attended D’lila and Jessie’s birthday bash. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen talking to French Montana and a plethora of other entertainers at the party.

The outlet reports that things soon became awkward for Stormi Webster’s mom through the night. Jenner was standing around at the party when “Ayy Macarena,” which is one of Tyga’s songs, came on at some point in the night. Jenner was then seen slowly dancing to the song after she took a selfie with someone at the party. She was then seen whispering into the ear of the person she was with. The influencer then proceeded to take more selfies with other partygoers and fans throughout the night while wearing a white ensemble.

Jenner’s reaction to Tyga’s newest song comes weeks after the rapper’s single has been heard across the nation. According to Complex, the song, which was sampled from Los del Rio’s original “Macarena,” has gotten good reception from fans since Tyga teased the song on his Instagram page back in November.

Jenner and Tyga began back in 2014. The rapper, who was in a relationship with Blac Chyna before Jenner, was 25-years-old at the time. Jenner, however, was 17-years-old. The pair dated for three years before calling their relationship quits in 2017. Jenner then moved on from Tyga to rapper Travis Scott that same year. The pair had a daughter, Stormi, together before ending their relationship in September.

Diddy’s party wasn’t the first time that Jenner’s dating past has come back around this year. Shortly after her breakup from Scott, Jenner and Tyga were seen at the same recording studio at the same time. Shortly after they were spotted together, Jenner cleared the air with her fans, stating that she was picking up her friend from the studio and didn’t have a “2 am date,” with the “Rack City” rapper.

Jenner and Tyga were seen again at the same club in Los Angeles just weeks after being seen at the same place at the same time. According to HL, an insider dished that Scott was well aware of both outings.

“Travis really doesn’t know what’s going on in terms of Kylie and Tyga hanging out but to be honest, he really has no concerns at all whether or not they do, and that had nothing to do with why their split,” a source shared with the outlet.