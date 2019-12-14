Chris Brown Shares Almost Identical Side-By-Side Photo Of Him & His Newborn Son, Aeko

Chris Brown recently shared more photos of his son with his fans on Instagram.

The “Take You Down” singer has shared images of his son, Aeko Catori, who he shares with his ex, Ammika Harris. The first photo of Aeko shows the newborn sleeping while wearing a blue-and-white onesie. Brown also posted more photos of Aeko when he was in a hospital delivery room. The pics show Brown holding his son as he rests on his tiny bed. Another photo shows Brown helping his ex as the model is in labor with their son.

Brown also shared how identical he and his son appear to be. In an Instagram update, Brown showed his millions of followers a photo of himself as a newborn. The image was next to the singer’s photo that he had previously posted of Aeko. In his caption, Brown emphasized how much he and Aeko look similar to each other, joking that his son “stole my whole face.”

The photo of Aeko was reposted by The Shade Room’s Instagram page. At the time of writing, the side-by-side image of Brown and Aeko received 100,000 likes. The photo also received more than 20,000 comments.

“Bet that feels good,” one commenter wrote.

“That baby lips is gorgeous like a doll,” another fan chimed in, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“That’s shole his twin???? I wish he would’ve gotten Karrueche or Rihanna pregnant tho,” one user said.

“Omg like fr fr they really got a baby together,” another user wrote, followed by a shocked emoji.

According to People Magazine, Aeko was born back in November. Multiple media outlets shared that Aeko was born on November 20, 2019. The outlets reportedly first speculated that Brown and Harris had Aeko after Brown had previously posted a black-and-white photo of himself looking down and captioning the photo “11-20-2019.”

Brown and Harris began dating back in 2018 and ended their relationship sometime this year. Fans began to suspect that Brown and Harris were expecting a child together after Brown affectionately referred to Harris as his “baby mama” on several Instagram comments.

This is Harris’ first child. Prior to showing Aeko’s first snaps, the model was very private and didn’t share any photos of her with her baby bump or confirm with her fans that she was pregnant. Aeko is Brown’s second child. The “Run It” singer also has one daughter – Royalty, 5. Brown had Royalty with Nia Guzman, who he was involved with while he was in a relationship with Claws actress Karrueche Tran.