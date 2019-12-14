‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, December 13: Liam Asks Steffy To Prove That Thomas Is Dangerous

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, December 13 features Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) alone in her living room. She seemed upset about signing the divorce papers, per She Knows Soaps. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) arrived home and comforted her mother. She said that she felt as if she was partly to blame for the divorce. Brooke confided that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) wanted her to forgive Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and she couldn’t give in to his demands. Brooke told her daughter that she hoped that Ridge would not file the papers and make it official.

Hope informed Brooke that Thomas had presented her with designs for Hope For The Future. He wanted to help her relaunch the line and suggested a competition. When Brooke heard her daughter’s news, she felt that she was right about Thomas. The designer had not changed and was still obsessed with Hope.

In Thomas’ office, he and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) bickered. Thomas insisted that he was no longer going after Hope, but Liam didn’t believe him. Thomas wanted them to all get along for Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) sake. Liam screamed at Thomas that they would never get along because Thomas was still determined to have a life with Hope.

Liam then visited Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in her office. He needed his ex-wife’s help, as reported by The Inquisitr. Liam asked her to help him prove that Thomas was still dangerous. Steffy was uncomfortable with the idea that Liam wanted her help to take her brother down. Liam just needed to uncover the truth and discover what Thomas’ real agenda was. Liam insisted, “It’s the only way, Steffy.”

A jubilant Thomas arrived at the Forrester mansion. Instead of finding his father, he found Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). She told him that his father was still not home. He thought that the former Vegas showgirl would be celebrating. Thomas was excited about Brooke and Ridge’s divorce. Shauna coldly informed Thomas that she would never celebrate a marriage ending. Thomas pointed out that his father was now a single man and he would support a relationship between her and Ridge. Shauna told Thomas not to get ahead of himself.

After Shauna left, Thomas daydreamed about Hope. The dream sequence takes place in the future after Brooke dies. Hope is married to Thomas and her portrait replaces the one of Quinn (Rena Sofer). Other family photos adorn the mantle, including photos of an older Douglas Forrester (William Samiri). In the fantasy, Hope gushed about her “amazing” and “sexy” husband before kissing Thomas passionately. Thomas stopped fantasizing, smiled and said, “Goodbye, Brooke. Hello, happiness.” It seems as if Thomas may have more plans for Brooke.