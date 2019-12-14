‘One Piece’ Chapter 965 Hints At Gol D. Roger’s Plan To Kill Whitebeard

One Piece Chapter 965 featured the arrival of Emperor Edward Newgate and the Whitebeard Pirates on the same island where Pirate King Gol D. Roger and the Roger Pirates are currently in. Though they just finished an intense battle against the Marines, Roger ordered his crew to prepare to engage in a fight against the Whitebeard Pirates. “Let’s have a little fun, then,” Roger told his crew.

“A battle to the death, because we’re both so very alive. As it is, I don’t have much longer. This may well be the last time we see each other, Whitebeard.”

Roger and Whitebeard had already faced each other when Newgate was still a member of the Rocks Pirates. During that time, Roger and Monkey D. Garp teamed up to beat Whitebeard and the Rocks Pirates. However, compared to their previous faceoff, Whitebeard had gone incredibly stronger which helped him earn the title as one of the Four Emperors of the Sea.

The upcoming chapter of One Piece would likely show the epic battle between Whitebeard and Roger, and there is a strong possibility that their crewmates would also join the fight. Some known members of the Roger Pirates were shown in the previous chapter of One Piece, including vice-captain Silvers Rayleigh, ship doctor Crocus, Seagull, Scopper Gaban, and pirate apprentices Shanks and Buggy.

Kaido brings destruction to Oden Castle. ???????? [via Episode 913] #onepiece pic.twitter.com/mVLGHhTxwF — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) December 14, 2019

Loading...

Though the Roger Pirates don’t look worried about the presence of the enemies on the island, the Whitebeard Pirates couldn’t be underestimated. Aside from having the advantage in terms of numbers, the Whitebeard Pirates also had powerful members including Marco the Phoenix, Diamond Jozu, Kozuki Oden and his retainers (Nekomamushi, Inuarashi, and Izo).

Roger would be hitting two birds with one stone in their upcoming faceoff with the Whitebeard Pirates. Aside from being given the opportunity to fight Whitebeard before his time runs out, Roger would be able to finally meet Oden, who was named as the commander of the second division of the Whitebeard Pirates. Roger had been eyeing to see Oden in person from the time he became popular in the world of pirates.

One Piece Chapter 956 is expected to reveal how Roger will manage to convince Oden to leave the Whitebeard Pirates for the Roger Pirates. As everyone knows, Oden was aboard the Roger Pirates’ ship, Oro Jackson, when they conquered the Grand Line, reached Raftel, and found the world’s greatest treasure, One Piece. Before agreeing to join his crew, Oden would likely try to test the power of Roger first.