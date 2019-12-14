Wendy Williams Is ‘Stressed’ Over Messy Divorce From Kevin Hunter, Inside Sources Say

Wendy Williams' divorce from Kevin Hunter isn't going as smoothly as she may have hoped.

Talk show host Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband of over two decades, Kevin Hunter, this past April. She thought she was finally able to move on. However, the process has been a lot more complicated than she expected and things still aren’t finalized. Because of this, inside sources say Williams is growing more and more stressed out, according to Hollywood Life.

Williams has a strong legal team that has been working hard to get the process completed as quickly as possible. As can be expected, she is more than ready to put this all behind her. Inside sources who spoke to Hollywood Life say the stress from the divorce proceedings is really starting to take a toll on Williams’ mental health.

“Wendy’s legal team was working on her divorce and doing their best to try to get things finalized last week but ultimately did not,” the outlet wrote.

“[The divorce] has really stressed Wendy out and it’s taking a toll on her mood, for sure. She’s been very, very stressed on days she’s dealing with it.”

Williams’ soon-to-be ex-husband Hunter has made it clear he isn’t going away without a fight. He is reportedly seeking a big chunk of change in spousal support and also wanted a large severance package after she fired him from her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. Hunter had been the executive producer of the television program for years and played a big role in its takeoff. After filing for divorce, Williams promptly removed her ex’s name from the credits of the show.

Even though Williams usually manages to keep things together on set, those close to her can see the changes in her mood that have been brought about through this messy divorce.

“You can tell a difference between when she’s dealing with it day to day and not as she can go from great spirits and loving life to struggling at the drop of a hat.” a source said.

The source went on to explain how excited Williams is to simply have all this drama in her past.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams and Hunter’s marriage — which has produced one son, Kevin Hunter Jr. — ended as a result of Hunter’s infidelity. Rumors regarding his cheating had been swirling around in the media for weeks but finally reached a tipping point when he welcomed a daughter with his alleged mistress. Williams deemed this unforgivable and split from him.