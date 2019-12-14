Kourtney Kardashian Is Reportedly Stepping Back From ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Because She Is ‘Lazy’

Kourtney Kardashian is taking a step back from the show that made her famous, and while she hasn’t given a reason for her decision, rumors are flying that her ongoing feud with sister Kim Kardashian was part of the impetus for her choice to leave Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

However, a source close to the family tells Radar Online that it’s not the troubled relationship that is driving her away, but the fact that she is “so lazy” and doesn’t want to put in the work on the series.

“She is so lazy. She doesn’t want to do anything but workout. She has plenty of money and doesn’t want to be on the show because she has to actually do something,” a source revealed.

It’s not just that the eldest Kardashian wants to hit the gym more than she wants to be in front of the cameras. Apparently, she doesn’t want to put in the work behind the scenes to make her brand stand out.

“Both Kim and Khloe work so hard on their own brands and lines. They can’t stop. And they don’t understand why Kourtney doesn’t want to do anything more than the least she can,” the source added.

Fans of KUWTK have seen the tense relationship between Kourtney and her younger sister. The two had an intense debate over the Candyland party for their daughters North and Penelope, during which Kourtney argued that they should have healthy snacks at the big event, while Kim said that she believed a Candyland party needed to have candy front and center.

Most recently, Kim and Khloe tried to talk to Kourtney about her choice to stay out of the limelight when it comes to elements of her life, which puts the pressure on the two of them to make the show a success, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves. And it just seems like, for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera. So, all of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloe and I are picking up the slack and are having to share more,” Kim said on the show.

Kourtney has argued that she is wanting to be more present with her children. She added that while she wasn’t leaving the show entirely, she was going to take a smaller role on the series.