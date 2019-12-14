‘It’s Not Fair,’ Complains Donald Trump As He Appears To Realize He Will Become 3rd Impeached U.S. President

The aggrieved tweet was one of 146 Trump has posted since Thursday morning, his most active period on Twitter since assuming office almost three years ago.

Just hours after the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines Friday to approve two articles of impeachment against him — potentially assuring that he will become only the third United States president to be impeached — Donald Trump posted an aggrieved tweet complaining that the impeachment was “not fair.” He also lashed out at Democrats in the post, as quoted by Mediaite, calling them “the Party of Hate.”

“It’s not fair that I’m being Impeached when I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong!” the president tweeted.

The articles of impeachment alleged that he abused the power of his office by attempting to strong-arm Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky into doing him a personal, political “favor.”

The articles also say that Trump obstructed Congress in its constitutionally mandated oversight duties by withholding requested documents and barring witnesses from honoring subpoenas to testify in the impeachment inquiry.

In the tweet posted at 7:38 p.m. EST on Friday evening, the president also called the Democrats “so bad for our country.”

The tweet was one of what The Washington Post called an “avalanche” of Twitter postings by Trump over the two-day period on Thursday and Friday when the Judiciary Committee was debating the articles of impeachment.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump posted a total of 146 tweets, including retweets, between 6:51 a.m. on Thursday and 9:27 p.m. on Friday — a total believed to be his most active period on Twitter since his inauguration on January 20, 2017. The 123 he posted on Thursday alone were more than he posted in any single week during his time in office up to that point, according to a report by The Guardian.

In the first three hours of Thursday morning following his first post, the president tweeted a total of 89 times, according to The Washington Post’s count. By that point, the posts already made December 12 “one of his most active days on Twitter since he announced his presidential candidacy in 2015,” according to the outlet’s Philip Bump.

Trump even took to Twitter nine times during what would have been his scheduled intelligence briefing, Bump reported.

The majority of the president’s tweets focused on his complaints about — and anger over — the impeachment process, which he repeatedly described as a “hoax,” though he also tweeted about an expected trade deal with China. And in another tweet, he remarked that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had scored a “big win” in that country’s elections.

Trump’s outburst is believed to be in line with a report from Bandy X. Lee, who published an essay on Thursday explaining her view that the president suffers from “Narcissistic Personality Disorder.” This is a condition that causes criticism to feel like “humiliation and degradation,” leading the NPD sufferer to lash out in “narcissistic rage.”