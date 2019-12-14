Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Shares ‘Get Fit’ Selfie After Posting About Therapy

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans recently relocated to Tennessee after leaving her husband, David Eason. Now, the mom-of-three seems to be focusing on herself now that she has left her estranged husband.

On Friday night, Jenelle took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself in workout attire. In the photo, the ex-reality star is taking a full-length mirror selfie. She has on a pair of black pants, a yellow shirt, and a pair of tennis shoes. She wore her long dark hair down with a ball cap over her hair. Over the photo, the words “get fit” are written.

It sounds like Jenelle is focusing on taking care of herself since leaving her estranged husband back in October. Prior to her workout selfie, she shared a post about therapy, according to Pop Culture.

According to the report, the post was shared on Jenelle’s Facebook page. However, the words were not her own, but rather a tweet from someone else that she shared on her page.

“Even if you don’t THINK you need it…go to therapy. If you WANT healthy relationships with people… go to therapy. If you WANT to be happy with yourself as a person… go to therapy. If you WANT to break toxic cycles… go to therapy. If you’re reading this.. go. Trust me,” the tweet read.

Jenelle didn’t add any of her own words with the post, though. However, the report points out that the former reality show star has been sharing some posts in recent days, including one about intimacy in relationships.

While Jenelle has left David, the mother-of-three remains single and insists she isn’t dating anyone. Since announcing her split, some fans have theorized that Jenelle has already moved on, but she fired back at those comments.

Loading...

“I’m sick and tired of a million people asking me if I’m dating an ex or friends that I hangout with. No one needs to worry about what I’m doing even if it’s about my kids,” she said on Twitter.

The dating rumors were sparked by a report that her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Griffith, was spotted in Tennessee with her. However, the two share a son together and have been co-parenting together, which explains his trip.

With her latest “get fit” selfie, it doesn’t sound like Jenelle Evans is focused on her love life, but rather is focused on her self and getting her life on track.